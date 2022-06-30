Enter into the setting of many celebrated films and TV shows with behind the scenes tours at Hatfield House.

You will have seen its sumptuous interiors in films and TV shows. Bridgerton, The Favourite (pictured) and The Great are just three shot at Hatfield House over the past 30 years.



And now you can enter those worlds as the Hertfordshire Jacobean mansion hosts a Behind the Scenes Special on July 20. Other upcoming events include a Champagne, Carriage and House Experience on July 6, and an Exclusive Tour of the stately pile on August 17 and 31.



Ooodles of inspiration for that living room make-over.



Book at hatfield-house.co.uk/events