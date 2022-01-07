22 places in England to visit in 2022
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
If you're looking for an adventure closer to home this year and want to explore the best of what England has to offer, look no further than these 22 locations around the country.
From historic cities packed with culture to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world, there are so many epic locations on your doorstep to visit in 2022.
1. Castle Combe
Nestled in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is perhaps the most quintessentially charming village in the entire country. Castle Combe is a feast for the eyes; from the beautiful Bybrook River to the iconic Cotswold stone buildings that have become iconic around the world, there is so much to discover in this stunning Wiltshire village.
An illustrated guide to the 'prettiest village in England': www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/travel/places-to-visit/castle-combe-cotswolds
2. The Seven Sisters
The lifeguard cottages in Seaford Head with the seven sisters in the background is perhaps one of the most iconic views in the whole of England. As a result, these magnificent cliffs have found themselves in countless films and tv series and are a must-visit destination for walkers.
Walk at Seaford Head: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/winter-walk-at-seaford-head-sussex
3. The Peak District
With around 555 square miles of wild landscapes to explore, the Peak District is a behemoth of beauty that could certainly keep you occupied with exciting adventures for much of the year. Amazing locations to check out include Bamford Edge, Thor's Cave, Derwent Dam, Mam Tor, and so much more.
The Peak District sees in 2022: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/peak-district-new-year
4. Oxford
Entrenched in history and home to one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Oxford has so much in store for lovers of all things culture. There's an abundance of magnificent buildings, mindblowing libraries, fascinating museums and plenty of great pubs to take a pitstop in.
Oxford was also the haunt of some of England's greatest literary masters; in fact, J.R.R Tolkien and close friend C.S Lewis formed a club called The Inklings, and the group would frequent The Eagle and Child pub most weeks.
Take a walk in the footsteps of J.R.R Tolkien in Oxford: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/a-tolkien-tour-in-oxford
5. The New Forest
The New Forest covers quite a large area of Hampshire, 71,474-acres to be precise, and the abundance of nature makes it one of the most beautiful places to explore. From woodlands evocative of fairytales to the fields home to the iconic New Forest Ponies, there is so much to see here.
5 beautiful walks in the New Forest: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/autumn-walks-in-the-new-forest-hampshire
6. Whitby
The seaside town of Whitby is home to the magnificent ruins of Whitby Abbey and a 35 mile stretch of beach known as the Dinosaur Coast due to its abundance of fossils. The town also inspired Bram Stoker's landmark Gothic horror novel Dracula, with several locations around the town brought to life through his prose.
Walk in the footsteps of Dracula in Whitby: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/travel/discover-the-origins-of-dracula-in-whitby
7. Cheddar Gorge
This limestone Gorge near the village of Cheddar is undoubtedly a sight to behold. Not only is the landscape sublimely dramatic, but it is also a site of incredible cultural and historical significance. For it was at Gough's Cave in the Cheddar Gorge that the oldest human remains in Britain were found, with estimates that the skeleton is around 9,000 years old!
The secrets of the Cheddar Gorge: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/the-secrets-of-cheddar-gorge
8. Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace is one of the most significant royal residencies in British History. Built for Cardinal Wolsey and subsequently given to Henry VIII when his loyal advisor fell from grace, Hampton Court was the backdrop for some of the most significant moments in King Henry's reign.
Discover Henry VIII's connections to Surrey: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/henry-viii-and-surrey-history
9. Canterbury
Have yourself a little Canterbury Tales moment with a visit to one of the most significant cities in English history.
Geoffry Chaucer's masterpiece is one of the most important literary works in the English speaking world, but there is so much more to this Kentish city. Canterbury has been inhabited since prehistoric times and has also been an essential hub of Christianity since 597 CE; as such, the city has found itself at the forefront of many skirmishes over the years, from Roman occupation to a deluge of invasions from Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans.
Today Canterbury is one of the most visited cities in England, and it's easy to see why with its rich history, beautiful architecture and plenty of places to eat and drink.
10 reasons you should visit Canterbury: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/10-reasons-you-should-visit-canterbury
10. St Michael's Mount
At a low tide, you can walk across an ancient cobbled causeway to reach St Michael's Mount, a small island with 30 residents that houses a beautiful castle that has been inhabited by the St Aubyn family since the mid 17th century.
Interestingly this tidal island is a counterpart of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, though it is far larger and much wilder than its French version.
St Ives Harbour to St Michael's Mount walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/cornwall-walks-st-ives-harbour-to-st-michaels-mount
11. Sutton Hoo
The discovery of an Anglo-Saxon burial site near Woodbridge in Suffolk in 1939 was one of the most significant archaeological finds in history. In fact, you could liken it to the discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb in Egypt in the previous decade.
Sutton Hoo was unearthed by landowner Edith Pretty and archaeologist Basil Brown revealing a bounty of treasure that in subsequent years has taught us so much about our ancestors and their practices, something that will no doubt fascinate the most ardent history nerds. There has also been a renewed interest in the burial site since the Netflix film The Dig premiered last year.
The Sutton Hoo excavation story: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/sutton-hoo-new-details-of-1939-excavation
12. Highclere Castle
Downton Abbey to most, Highclere Castle is an outstanding example of Jacobean revival architecture. The building was designed by none other than Sir Charles Barry, the mastermind architect behind the Houses of Parliament and complimented with a natural and unplanned garden designed by legendary landscape architect Capability Brown.
Lady Carnarvon on Downton Abbey and life at Highclere Castle: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lady-carnarvon-downton-abbey-highclere-castle
13. Dartmoor National Park
Wild open landscapes full of history and fascinating flora and fauna make Dartmoor National Park an extraordinary place to visit. Not only are the views striking there are also plenty of myths and legends that imbue the terrain with an air of spookiness.
Therefore, It's no surprise that the landscape enthralled many writers, including Arthur Conan Doyle himself, as much of his most famous Sherlock Holmes story, The Hound of the Baskervilles, takes place in Dartmoor!
Walk with the ponies of Dartmoor: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/great-ways-to-see-dartmoor-on-foot
14. Bath
From the ancient Roman Baths to the majestic Royal Crescent (just one of many filming locations in the popular regency series Bridgeton), Bath is as pretty as a postcard. Not only is the architecture magnificent, but Bath has also perfected the art of Great Britain's favourite national pastime, the afternoon tea.
7 of the best tea rooms in Bath: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/7-best-tea-rooms-in-bath-somerset
15. The Jurassic Coast
Spanning 95 miles from Exmouth in Devon to the Old Harry Rocks in Dorset, The Jurassic Coast is England's only natural World Heritage site. The geological significance of the Jurassic Coast spans back to 252 million years ago. Experts have unlocked so many secrets from Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods through the rocks and fossils found here. One such scientist was non-other than Dorest native and pioneering Paleontologist Mary Anning.
Thrilling tales of the Jurassic Coast and Dorset dinosaurs: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/discover-the-jurassic-coast-and-dorset-dinosaurs
16. Studley Royal Park
Studley Royal Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features the dramatic ruins of Fountains Abbey and St Mary's Church, an impeccable example of Gothic Revival architecture, among many other dazzling features.
The site is no stranger to the silver screen, with Fountains Abbey featuring in many film and TV productions in recent years, including the second season of the popular Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, the 2020 film adaptation of The Secret Garden and the 2017 series The Gunpowder Plot.
5 things you must see at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/must-see-at-fountains-abbey
17. Sandringham House
The Queen's favourite countryside hideout has a lot of history behind it and has housed several generations of the monarchy since Queen Victoria purchased the property in 1882. King George V himself said, "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere in the world".
A Norfolk love story: Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's 70-year marriage: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/norfolk-love-story-queen-elizabeth-and-prince-philip
18. The Lake District
Whether you're looking to trek up Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England, wander through the many charming villages or enjoy a day out on the lakes themselves, The Lake District is the perfect place to get away from it all this year.
Romantic poet William Wordsworth lived in the Lake District for most of his life and wrote some of the most beautiful lines in the history of English literature inspired by walks he took, so any fan of poetry must also take a walk in the footsteps of Wordsworth at least once in their lifetime.
6 pubs and cafes with fantastic views of the Lake District: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lake-district-view-cafes-pubs
19. Lyme Park
Lyme Park House, aka Mr Darcy's abode Pemberly in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, is a patchwork of Elizabethan, Palladian and Baroque architectural styles. But this magnificent house isn't all that Lyme Park has to offer; with the entire estate measuring around 1,300 acres, there are formal gardens, rugged landscapes and a deer park to traverse.
5 great walks in and around Lyme Park: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lyme-park-walks
20. The Broads
The Broads are the largest navigatable wetlands in Britain and are home to more than 1/4 of the country's rarest plants and animals. It is no surprise that The Broads attracts a phenomenal number of boat enthusiasts and nature lovers each year.
7 pretty Norfolk Broads to visit: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/7-pretty-norfolk-broads-to-visit
21. St Albans Cathedral
With origins in Anglo-Saxon times, much of what stands of the cathedral now is from 1077 during the Norman era and distinct Gothic style additions from 1200. Also, it is worth noting that St Albans Cathedral has the longest nave (the central part) of any cathedral in England, which measures 85 metres long.
Meet the greatest and most outlandish chronicler of the Middle Ages: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/everything-you-need-to-know-about-st-albans-cathedral
22. Audley End House
Once one of the grandest and most opulent mansions in England, Audley End House, now a third of its size, is still to this day a magnificent Jacobean era property. With grounds designed by Capability Brown and several ornate bridges crossing River Granta that flows through the grounds, it's a beautiful place for a stroll.
A dog-friendly day out in Saffron Walden: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/doggy-day-out-in-saffron-walden