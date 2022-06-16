Hotel review: Treehouse Hotel London

Treehouse Hotels have announced exciting plans for opening in Manchester. Samantha Haylor headed to Treehouse London to learn a little more about what we can expect from the Manchester hotel.

Treehouse Hotels take a very organic approach to creating a homely environment - Credit: Treehouse London

We arrived at the hotel in London on a gloriously sunny day. Pulling up to the towering 1960’s office block I have to admit that it wasn't the first impression that I was expecting from a Treehouse Hotel, but when you enter the Treehouse Hotel London you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled into Disney’s Neverland from the iconic Peter Pan, with its somehow familiar, uniquely wonderful experience that lived up to their motto ‘ feels more home than hotel’.

We were welcomed through a unique coffee shop-style entrance and straight to the elevators; where in the morning you are greeted with the sound of birds singing as if you were truly in your very own treehouse.

Treehouse Hotel bedrooms are quirky but comfortable - Credit: Treehouse London

Unlock the door to your clubhouse and revel in the unique bedroom features born from ideas that inspire a child to build a treehouse; perched high in the city skyline where you can look out to some of London’s most iconic landmarks from the magnificent bay windows - I highly recommend taking a moment to sit and soak up the view. The attention to detail lies within the carefully placed trinkets, oil lamps, cuckoo clocks and piggy bank lights - nostalgic objects in a glorious mish-mash of childhood memorabilia. The magic continues into the bathroom where unique features include carefully placed tree stumps and accompanying birds alongside beautifully presented lotions and potions.

Dining at Treehouse

Once we had checked in we were invited to the rooftop bar and terrace, The Nest. Set high in the sky above Marylebone, one of London's most vibrant neighbourhoods, the 360 degree views over central London unfurl around you from The Nest in Treehouse. Sumptuous cocktails, as well as a carefully curated selection of wine and beer were served with delicious bar bites as I sunk into the cosy sofas set amongst green foliage in the playful aesthetic - the perfect place to enjoy your favourite cocktail (mine's a Margarita) and watch the sunset.

Sustainability and culinary creativity are at the heart of Treehouse Hotel London’s exciting restaurant experiences, and is being mirrored at the Manchester venue too. Lunch was served from Pizzeria Mozza on the ground floor where locally sourced seasonal produce stole the show. My favourite was the Funghi Misti Pizze. For dinner we enjoyed an evening of delicious Mexican dining at Madera,. The bold flavours were served as sharing platters (tapas style), accompanied by a selection of wines. Pan Plano, Mexican-style flatbreads, were served alongside guacamole, fresh crunchy salad, wild salmon and perfectly seasoned steak. As I sipped my wine I could see just exactly why a Treehouse Hotel will fit perfectly into Manchester's already vibrant offering.

Introducing Treehouse Manchester

Treehouse Hotel Manchester will follow Treehouse Hotel London as the second hotel in the UK. Taking root in 2023 the 216 room hotel will be filled with an abundance of dappled light and the natural scent of pitch pine, reminiscent of entering a secret forest. Thoughtful design details will celebrate adventure, independence and cosy spaces. Having seen how they make it work in London, I cannot wait to see the Manchester work up.

Treehouse Hotels, part of SH Hotels & Resorts, will transform the former Renaissance building on Deansgate, just a quick hop, skip and jump from the iconic sites of the city. The building will be redeveloped in collaboration with UK based interior design and architecture company 93ft, incorporating organic aesthetics to create a comfortable oasis and playful rooms that activates the imagination and encourages guests to relax and enjoy.

Manchester's food scene is already vibrant and thriving, and is about to get even better, as part of Treehouse Hotel Manchester’s offering will be to present three unique dining and drinking experiences, including a top floor restaurant and bar, with breath-taking panoramic views of Manchester’ skyline.

Sit above the city in treehouse style - Credit: simonbrownphotography

The new Manchester hotel has revealed that they will be working with some of the North West’s most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs; Mary-Ellen McTague, Sam Grainger, Luke Cowdrey (aka Unabomber) and Justin Crawford, to create more than just an extraordinary setting - bringing food, drink and music to life.

Mary-Ellen will be curating the ground floor dining experience of the Treehouse Hotel Manchester. She began her culinary career working at the then-Michelin starred Sharrow Bay Country House hotel. Following this, Mary-Ellen went on to join world-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, firstly as Sous Chef at the 3 Michelin-starred Fat Duck then as Research and Development Chef at the Hinds Head and Fat Duck, with a key focus on historical foods. Today, Mary-Ellen boasts three highly regarded restaurants of her own in Manchester, the latest being the much-lauded Creameries, in the bustling south Manchester suburb of Chorlton.

The all-day menu, which will change seasonally, will focus on utilising produce sourced from local farms, and will reflect Mary-Ellen’s immense talent and experience, with a carefully crafted biodynamic wine list and many other aspects to be announced.

At Treehouse London even the bathrooms are that little bit different - Credit: Treehouse London

Sam Grainger is chef patron at the critically acclaimed Belzan, in Liverpool. He will be the mastermind of the hotel’s 14th floor destination restaurant and stand alone bar and is collaborating with ex Refuge curators, Luke Cowdrey and Justin Crawford. For the Treehouse Manchester his menu will be inspired by the melting pot of cultures in the major South East Asian cities of Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. The 14th floor dining room will deliver character and flavour with delicious dishes such as grilled rib eye, bone marrow teriyaki and fresh peppercorns, roast monkfish tail with garlic, sake and mirin, smoked duck and snake bean salad.

Luke and Justin began their culinary venture in Manchester’s suburban hotspot Didsbury with wine bar and restaurant Volta. The duo then opened one of the most eagerly anticipated restaurants Manchester had seen in decades, The Refuge, which has since been recognised globally as a unique spot for incredible food, music and cultural happenings in a way that reflects Manchester’s forward-thinking attitude. The pair will be partnering with Sam Granger to work on the food offering, beverage and music program of the 14th floor restaurant. The duo will also curate the music and special events in the rooftop bar and in the ground floor restaurant.

Treehouse Hotels offer somewhere truly special to dine and stay and I am excited to watch as their plans unfold as the Treehouse Hotel Manchester grows over the coming months.

Samantha Haylor is a travel writer based in Chester. Find her on Instagram at @samanthahaylor