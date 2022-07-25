So much to do at fabulous Cornwall golf and spa resort

ANDY COOPER takes a mini break at a resort where a round of golf is by no means the only thing to tempt you

I’ve never been much of a golfer, sadly. Apart from the occasional few swishy shots on a driving range over the years and a couple of saunters onto courses with pals, I am afraid it is a sport that has passed me by. So, when I was offered the chance to enjoy a break at St Mellion Estate, close to Plymouth on the Cornwall/Devon border, I did wonder whether it was the right trip for me.

The place has long been associated with golf, given its origins, so it would easy to imagine someone who isn’t really into the sport might be wasting their time visiting. This feeling was only intensified when I mentioned to some golf-playing mates I was heading for St Mellion but wouldn’t be playing either of the two courses available and their response was something along the lines of “Are you mad? They’re some of the best courses there are.”

The collection of St Mellion cottages has just undergone a £2million refurbishment. - Credit: St Mellion Estate

Well yes, I can see certainly SEE that they are, especially as we enjoyed dinner on our first night in the delightful No 18 Brasserie, aptly named as it looks out over the final hole of the Nicklaus Course. Even if one is not a golfer the views along that final fairway are stunning and, to be honest, it made me a little wistful that I had not taken up the kind offer of a golf lesson while we were in residence...it would, with hindsight, have been good to get out there and see what was clearly a popular place to play, judging by the number of golfers going to and fro.

Maybe time next time. And there will be a next time after we had a thoroughly refreshing two-night break at the resort, which was peacefulness personified, dotted with enjoyable luxury touches.

Our home from home for the stay was one of the newly-refurbished cottages in the grounds of the resort. And while guests can opt to stay in one of the main hotel’s bedrooms or suites, why wouldn’t you go for one of these cottages, when you can have all the independence and freedom which self-catering accommodation brings, whilst also having just about every facility you would need on your doorstep?

The Elemis Spa offers just about the full gamut of treatments and treats for the body. - Credit: St Mellion Estate

The collection of St Mellion cottages has just undergone a £2million refurbishment and it is evident that it was money well spent. Stylish and spacious, they are a fabulous place in which to base yourself whilst staying there. Tucked away just a little from the main complex of the resort, they are quiet and well-designed, making for a relaxing billet for your stay.

Dinner on our first night had to be out though and so it was we walked the short distance to the resort’s main building for our reservation at the aforementioned No 18 Brasserie. The menu was all we wanted...pub-style classics mixed with hearty snacks and nibbles, plus pizzas and a fab dessert range too. A varied enough menu for those popping in for a drink and a snack, resort residents wanting a lovely meal out, or golfers in need of sustenance – everyone mixed comfortably in this busy and bright space. And, like I said, the views alone wanted me to reach for the irons and hit the course.

As I mentioned, I’d decided against the golf lesson, but what I wasn’t going to turn down was the chance of a relaxing massage in St Mellion’s wellness spa, part of a superb health suite which offers pretty much all you need from pools to gyms to personal trainers. It was clear why many people clearly use this as their leisure club – the range of facilities really is second to none.

The superb health suite offers pretty much all you need. - Credit: St Mellion Estate

The Elemis Spa offers just about the full gamut of treatments and treats for the body...and they can be combined in a package for a day or a short break at the resort. The deep tissue body massage I opted for did exactly what it said on the tin for an hour of stress-busting bliss. I was pretty relaxed already with life at St Mellion...my treatment only added to my feelings of contentment.

With plenty of walks to take in around the grounds – even without a golf club in hand – plus great options for eating and drinking, you could seriously spend two or three days on site and not feel the need to visit the outside world. As it was, we had to reluctantly get back to real life and leave St Mellion just as we were getting rather used to a life of relaxation and luxury.