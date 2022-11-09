Is this the best hotel for a Christmas stay?

Gift yourself the ultimate Christmas present, time and space to enjoy the festivities without having to lift a finger at Tylney Hall in Rotherwick

We all know Christmas can be, of course, the most wonderful time of the year. But actually, it can also be rather frazzling too. All this merry making and frivolity doesn’t just happen by chance, it takes planning and preparation and for a lot of us, this leads to a fairly stressful build-up to the one day of the year where we all just want to go to bed with lovely full tummies and a smile on our faces.

If, for you, Christmas spirit has left the building then can I suggest pressing the reset button with a festive stay at one of Hampshire’s most historic hotels? If the bags under your eyes match those brimming with gifts in the corner, then I’m confident that the staff at Tylney Hall can help you to unwind and get in to what Christmas is truly all about, and that’s time spent with the people you love the most.

Tylney Hall goes all out at Christmas with traditional decorations - Credit: Tylney Hall

My chosen few were my two small boys and my husband, and we visited in autumn when the giant redwoods lining the driveway stood proud and majestic as if sprouting from the leaf piles that were being blow about their roots.

Every time I arrive at Tylney Hall I feel I am about to fall head first in to a Jane Austen novel, standing up to find I am in full regency dress just in time to catch a glimpse of Mr Darcy across the parlour room. In reality, the four of us came bustling in like something more akin to a scene from a Carry-On film, but the warm welcome and instant help at the door with our bags made my shoulders inch slightly further away from my ears, and that is an excellent start.

After checking in to, I have to say, our quite palatial family room, we headed down to the leisure area for a swim. Space is something we all need, particularly at Christmas when excitement levels reach fever pitch, and Grade II listed Tylney Hall has this in spades, using it to create a wonderful feeling of calm as you wander around the beautiful house and grounds, which date back to the 1700s.

Tylney Hall are so welcoming of children and families, especially at Christmas - Credit: Tylney Hall

The pool with its galleried seating area with loungers and whirlpool was quiet enough for us to spend time as a family without feeling we were impinging on others. There’s so much to see at Tylney, that never during our entire experience, did we ever feel claustrophobic or amongst crowds. There’s a pool table here too for those that wish to get competitive, as well as a sauna in the changing areas. This is one of the oldest areas within the hotel but it was clean and well equipped with fluffy towels as well as changing areas and lockers. There are also some treatment rooms, perfect for indulging further, after all, it is Christmas.

Having successfully worked up an appetite, we headed back to the room to change for dinner. The two beds for the children were thoughtfully made up with an activity pack and toy, which was a relief as we had forgotten any form of dinner table entertainment. And the miniature versions of the white dressing gowns my husband and I had slipped in to went down very well with the boys as we snuggled on the sofas and armchairs and sipped our pre-dinner drinks and nibbles, kindly brought up to us by the room service team. Even family tv moments felt incredibly special here, and it was a bit of a struggle to leave our room in time for dinner, however rumbling tummies led the way and as we headed down the grand staircase to The Oak Room restaurant, delicious smells wafted up to greet us.

Expect delicious, expertly presented food during your stay - Credit: Tylney Hall

The pianist’s tinkling keys accompanied us as we were shown to our table, and the crisp white linen and sparkling glassware looking beautiful in the twinkly candlelight. It was really breath-taking to be in such a traditional setting, which is so full of history (at one point, the house had served as a hospital during WW1) and yet the food on the menu had the perfect blend of modern flavours and great seasonal ingredients. It’s the service here though which really makes Tylney Hall stand out. Nothing is too much trouble; no child is too excitable and we were made to feel so welcome and relaxed that dinner was an absolute dream. The children’s menu choices were sophisticated and hit the exact right tone with our two, who chose melon and Parma ham to start followed by fish and chips and fresh fruit salad and ice cream. The adult portions arrived like art on a plate, and our choice of slow-cooked belly pork was like an explosion of autumn in your mouth with its flavours of Jerusalem artichoke and scorched pear. With an impressive wine list to match, we certainly returned to our rooms with full bellies and smiles on our faces, all you could ask of a perfect Christmas Day.

The Oak Room restaurant is stunning, and would make a wonderful setting for your Christmas lunch - Credit: Tylney Hall

The next morning after a hearty breakfast, a walk around the grounds was in order, and what a grounds it is, all 66 acres of it. With herbaceous borders designed by Gertrude Jekyll, water gardens, parkland, boating lake and kitchen garden to explore, Tylney’s outside space is a huge draw and the perfect place to blow away the cobwebs after an evening’s festive entertainment. From Horse Chestnut trees delivering giant-sized conkers to cascading fountains of bright red leaves over secluded arches, and not to mention the series of waterfalls that trickle down to the water gardens, the boys were in heaven and the memories made here will last long in to the New Year.

With gardens designed by Gertrude Jekyll to explore Tylney Hall is a wonderful place for a seasonal stroll - Credit: Tylney Hall

So, what are you waiting for. Turn-down the end of the cellotape, press pause on the Christmas movie and leave the tinsel until tomorrow. Because today, take time for you and yours and treat yourself to the ultimate festive gift, time, space and relaxation.

From festive afternoon teas to cocktails and canapes, Tylney Hall is pulling out all the stops this Christmas - Credit: Tylney Hall

Book your stay

We were hosted by Tylney Hall Hotel in Rotherwick, a member of Elite Hotels. A one-night stay costs from £225 per room (two sharing) including full English breakfast and use of the Health Suite facilities. With a full calendar of festive events on offer, call Tylney Hall on 01256 764881 or visit tylneyhall.co.uk to find out more and book your ultimate Christmas break.