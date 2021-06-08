Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Unique and unusual places to stay in Somerset

Martha Griffiths

Published: 12:27 PM June 8, 2021   
Through an open tent flap, we can see a woman with a picnic sat in front of a lake

Why not treat yourself to something different this summer - Credit: Lucija Ros, Unsplash

We list the weird and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Somerset for your perfect and unique holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone.

But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with thousands of alternative listings across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 12 spots. 

1. Olive in the Wild, Stoke St Michael

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbOlive In The Wild, Glamping

2. Thatched Roundhouse, Martock

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThatched roundhouse in the woods.

3. Hand Built Shepard Huts, Cheddar

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbUnique Hand Built Shepherds - Peter Rabbit

4. Gypsy Bowtop, Cheddar

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbGypsy Bowtop - Ziggy

5. Gothic Church Conversion, East Horrington

21 guests | 6 bedrooms | 15 beds

View on AirbnbStunning Gothic Church Conversion

6. Castle in Somerset Country Estate

16 guests | 16 bedrooms | 16 beds

View on Airbnb'Manor Country Estate Somerset'+Pool stays fr £10k

7. River Valley Yurt, Dulverton

5 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbRiver Valley View -Fully Furnished Yurt -Dulverton

8. Mongolian Yurt, Othery

5 guests | 1 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbMongolian Yurt in the heart of the Somerset Levels

9. Riverside Retreat, Bardford-on-Tone

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbRiverside Retreat

10. Barley Hill Pod, Crock Street

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbBarley Hill Pod, Glamping Pod in Somerset

11. Lovely Login, Glastonbury

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbLovely Login: Beautiful, Rural & Private retreat

12. Manor House, Croscombe

10 guests | 5 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbManor House between Frome, Bruton and Glastonbury
