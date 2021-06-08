Unique and unusual places to stay in Somerset
We list the weird and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Somerset for your perfect and unique holiday.
This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone.
But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with thousands of alternative listings across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 12 spots.
1. Olive in the Wild, Stoke St Michael
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
2. Thatched Roundhouse, Martock
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
3. Hand Built Shepard Huts, Cheddar
4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds
4. Gypsy Bowtop, Cheddar
4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds
5. Gothic Church Conversion, East Horrington
21 guests | 6 bedrooms | 15 beds
6. Castle in Somerset Country Estate
16 guests | 16 bedrooms | 16 beds
7. River Valley Yurt, Dulverton
5 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
8. Mongolian Yurt, Othery
5 guests | 1 bedrooms | 3 beds
9. Riverside Retreat, Bardford-on-Tone
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
10. Barley Hill Pod, Crock Street
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
11. Lovely Login, Glastonbury
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
12. Manor House, Croscombe
10 guests | 5 bedrooms | 5 beds