Unique glamping experiences for a summer staycation in Cornwall

Now that spring is here, that means summer is firmly on the horizon, and with plans to re-open all camping and caravan sites from 17th May 2021, it's time to get booking that Cornish countryside escape.

To leave behind the familiarity and stuffiness of home after spending so long indoors, we have selected some of Cornwall's coolest and most unique glamping experiences. From eco-pods to shepherd's huts and Yurts, there is somewhere to help you have a much-needed summer getaway.

It is important to bear in mind that the government can change its guidelines to respond to any changes in the ongoing pandemic. Refer back to the government website to keep up to date with any changes that may occur.

Enchanted Valley Yurts

The vast wild plains of Mongolia are something to behold, but while international travel is still out of the question, why not explore the wild plains of Cornwall instead.

The two Yurts available to rent at Tregrove Farm in Looe are surrounded by fields where deer, pheasants and other friendly wildlife can be spotted. Inside they feature beautiful handpainted beams that create a cosy and authentic feel and can accommodate up to 6 people. Book now before its too late.

Ekopod

The large Geodome - Credit: Iris Thorsteinsdottir / Ekopod

These luxury Geodomes are reminiscent of the world-famous Eden Project; their design and location in wildflower fields and woodlands near Bodmin Moor make them the perfect countryside getaway. Book now to stay in a luxury geodome or glamping pod at this award winning glampsite in Launceston.

Mount Pleasant Eco Park

A stay in a wooden Shepard's Hut in the middle of the Cornish countryside sounds like the perfect post-lockdown getaway.

The Mount Pleasant Eco Park near Porthtowan in Cornwall is a project that has been crafted for over 19 years that includes a community garden space and facilities for green weddings and wild camping.

The park is also the home of the Down to Earth Foundation a non-profit trying to educate and bring the local community together through the power of volunteering to increase local biodiversity and nature corridoors.

Book one of their cosy shepard's huts, the converted library bus or a bell tent for an unforgetable wild camping experience before its too late.

Atlantic Surf Pods

These trendy and eco-friendly pods look fun and quirky and are set on 26 acres of farmland. They are also conveniently located 1 mile away from the beach so that intrepid surfers or beach lovers can experience the duality of Cornwall's countryside, stunning coasts and rolling fields of green. Book now.

Sangers Showman's Wagon

Ever fancied running off to join the circus? Well, for a while, you can experience that escapist fantasy by staying in a 19th-century showman's wagon that is tucked away in a peaceful field at the edge of Lanreath, a charming village in South East Cornwall. Book now for The Greatest Sho...staycation.

