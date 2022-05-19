Is this the most unique staycation property in Suffolk?

Daring architecture meets natural paradise at this staycation property in the Suffolk countryside.

The Balancing Barn is a striking property designed by MVRDV, an award-winning architecture firm based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

What makes this barn so unique is that it is clad in a reflective outer shell, and 50% of the property is suspended in mid-air due to an ingenious cantilever method.

The modernist lounge is an eclectic mix of Dutch and English sensibilities - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Meanwhile, the fresh and ultra-modern interior design calls back to Dutch expressionism with artwork extremely evocative of Piet Mondrain. In fact, if you look close enough, the myriad of wall hangings (designed by Studio Makkink & Bey) are modern reimaginings of classic paintings by Suffolk based artists John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

The modern kitchen is filled with natural light - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

The property is available to rent for up to 8 people, with 4 bedrooms in total, all complete with their own en suite bathroom; dogs are also very much welcome to stay, much to every dog owner's delight.

Also, outside there is a fire pit ready for a gorgeous summer's evening BBQ, and underneath the barn, there is a swing suspended from the end, which will delight kids and big kids alike.

One of the guest bedrooms and its en-suite bathroom - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

The Balancing Barn is surrounded by 138 acres of land owned by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust in Thorington and is a less than 15-minute drive to Southwold, making it a perfect staycation destination for anyone wanting a slice of solitude in the Suffolk countryside but within the distance of a renowned tourist hotspot should they like to explore a little of the area.

Explore the beautiful Suffolk countryside surrounding the Balancing Barn - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Due to its popularity, the Balancing Barn is nearly fully booked for 2022, but bookings are available for summer 2023!

If you would like to book a dream trip away to the fabulously quirky Balancing Barn, visit: www.living-architecture.co.uk/balancing-barn





