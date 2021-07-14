Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
5 reasons why you must visit Castle Farm's Lavender fields this Summer

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:16 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM July 14, 2021
Lucious lavender fields at Castle Farm in Kent 

Lucious lavender fields at Castle Farm in Kent - Credit: Glen / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Lavender Season is here, and Castle Farm in Kent is a must-visit this summer. So pack a picnic, grab your camera and frolic in fields of purple

Castle Farm is the largest lavender farm in the UK, and the Alexander family have been farming the land since 1892 when James Alexander left Ayrshire in Scotland and brought 17 cows along with him for the train ride. Five generations later, the family has grown Apples, plums, marrows, potatoes and many more crops but perhaps they are now most well known for their Lavender enterprise, which began in 1998.

Here are 5 reasons why you must visit Castle Farm this Summer

1) Picnic goals, who wouldn't want to enjoy a summer picnic with the most beautiful and fragrant purple flowers all around.

2) A fantastic photo opportunity, our fabulous Kent Life readers have tagged us in some of the most gorgeous pictures this Summer, and we just know that those photos and memories will be cherished for years to come.

3) Castle Farm are eco-friendly; they dedicate 10% of the farm's land to be managed with wildlife and the environment having priority over food production. This means that wildlife and insects such as Bees have a safe home at Castle Farm.

4) Stock up on Lavender goodies; there are so many Lavender infused treats to grab, including fudge, jams, chocolate, teas, and gorgeous hampers that make the perfect gift to a loved one or yourself.

5) An aesthetic way to stay active, many of us have exhausted all of our local walks this past year, so the chance to stay active amongst 130 acres of stunning fragrant purple flowers is a dream come true.

Find out more information about Lavender season at Castle Farm and how to book your tickets

Kent Life
Kent

