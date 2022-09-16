Visit: Cheshire's Golden Triangle

From Alderley Edge to Wilmslow and Prestbury, the Golden Triangle is an area brimming with Rolls-Royces, flashy Bugattis, Lamborghinis and a sprinkling of rare vintage cars, but there is more to these Cheshire communities than lavish lifestyles

ALDERLEY EDGE

Possibly the most well-known area in Cheshire's 'Golden Triangle', Alderley Edge is one of the most affluent villages in the UK. Famed for being home to the rich and famous, it’s known as the Champagne capital of Britain, but Alderley Edge’s true worth lies in its architecture, listed buildings and community spirit.

London Road in Alderley Edge is packed with delightful independent retailers - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

EXPLORE

Take in the picturesque views over the Cheshire plains towards Manchester and to the hills of Cheshire’s Peak District from The Edge, a dramatic sandstone ridge. Adventurers can embark on a journey and explore the surrounding National Trust parkland and points of interest such as Druids Circle and the old mining remains while learning about the popular legend of the Wizard of Alderley Edge. Those who like to venture off the beaten track may wish to embark on a muddy adventure in search of the Wizard's Well.

SHOP

Against a backdrop of Cheshire-brick buildings and tree-lined streets you will find designer boutiques such as Runway and Coggles. Shop designer footwear at Daniel or rifle through chic charity shops before discovering interior decoration and garden design at The Potting Shed.

Designer fashion and homewares await your pleasure at Coggles in Alderley Edge - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

DINE

Alderley Edge’s offers a huge range of choice, from uber-cool to fine and traditional; The Alderley Bar and Grill, The Bubble Room, The Alderley Edge Hotel and the Wizard Restaurant are among the Northwest's most fashionable venues.

Parea is your home away from home, whether you're sipping cocktails on the terrace or dancing the night away in the refurbished lounge. Newly-opened Giggling Squid serves delicious authentic Thai cuisine, and Victor's modern Asian inspired menu and show-stopping cocktails are served under their iconic wisteria trees.

WILMSLOW

A hop and a skip from Alderley Edge, Wilmslow combines the delightful charm of a small rural village with the hustle and bustle of a market town.

EXPLORE

Take a stroll along the River Bollin towards Styal Village and onto Quarry Bank Mill; one of the best preserved textile mills of the Industrial Revolution.

SHOP

Wilmslow offers an upbeat and vibrant high street complete with independent retailers, delicatessens, cafes and a selection of lively bars and restaurants that take you from day to night.

Browse carefully curated boutiques including Black White Denim, Rumpus Resort and Pure Ladies Boutique. Pop by Hoopers, the iconic designer-led store offering an inspirational edit of luxurious fashion, beauty and homewares.

The Rex is a two screen, luxury, boutique, independent, family run cinema in Wilmslow - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Owner of Black White Denim, and recently appointed Chair of the new BID Committee, Jo Davies, tells us more about the town's exciting developments: 'We've enjoyed watching Wilmslow develop into a destination for fashion, food and film over recent years and were overjoyed when The Rex cinema reopened. The announcement that Wilmslow is going to be a Business Improvement District from October 2022 is a total win for the town and all those that live, work and enjoy our community. I can't wait to see and enjoy what the £1m investment will bring.'

DINE

Suburban Green is the perfect hideaway, serving carefully crafted small plates, classic cocktails, craft beers and fine wines - I highly recommend the Banana Colada. Pop next door to their newly opened The Wine Cellar, a traditional wine bar offering an extensive selection of eclectic Old and New World wines, paired with a selection of cured meats and cheeses to compliment.

Discover award-winning Unagi Street Food & Sushi, in Wilmslow - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

The Groves is inspired by local history, pull up a chair at one of the wooden tables and soak up the lounge-like atmosphere which resounds with live music 5 nights a week. Experience culinary treasures from award winning Unagi Street Food & Sushi, inspired by Pan Asian street food and devour authentic wood fired Neapolitan pizza at Wood Fire Smoke.

PRESTBURY

The tip of the triangle, Prestbury is a village of strong community, local history and mouth-watering cuisine.

EXPLORE

Enjoy pleasant walks through the heart of the village, lined with heritage buildings in dark red Cheshire brick and Georgian architecture. The quaint Cheshire village also has several footpaths so keen walkers can easily explore the scenic surroundings.

Find pre-loved designer brands at Dress, in Prestbury - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

SHOP

Set amongst sprawling Cheshire countryside this picturesque village of Prestbury has a joyful blissfulness as you wander the pretty Tudor-style high street which crosses the babbling Bollin River.

Visit Dress Cheshire, where you will find luxury pre-loved designer clothes. For luxury menswear and made to measure tailoring be sure to visit Stephen Muldoon, and browse carefully curated interiors and gifts at Rococo, an emporium of home décor.

DINE

Inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast, The Coast’s chefs create the best of both authentic and modern Italian cuisine in a glamorous contemporary setting. The Legh Arms is a dog-friendly, cosy pub with great food and comfy bedrooms and to boot, while Bucchus restaurant and champagne bar serves modern British dishes using the best locally sourced, quality produce. Pretty Lilac Cottage features Mediterranean dishes such as tapas, mezze and paellas in an oak-beamed dining room and all year round covered secret garden seating.

Home to welcoming local pubs, creative cocktail bars, award winning cuisine and historic architecture it is clear to see why the Golden Triangle has become a haven for the affluent and boasts the best postcodes.

Samantha Haylor is a travel writer based in Chester. Find her on Instagram @samanthahaylor.

Photography: @yasminthomasphotography, yasminthomasphotography.co.uk