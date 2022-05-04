5 reasons why you must visit Surrey's famous Lavender field this summer

Lavender Season is nearly here, and the iconic Mayfield Lavender Farm in Surrey which reopens on Saturday 11th June should be at the top of your things to do this summer list. So get ready to put on some comfy walking shoes, grab your camera and frolic in fields of purple.

Mayfield Lavender Farm is a 25-acre sea of heavenly, fragrant and vivid organic lavender. It is the brainchild of founder Brendan Maye who had a vision back in the 90s and after years of hard work, the Mayfield Lavender Farm first opened its doors in 2008 and has grown in popularity every year since.

1. Beautiful photo opportunities

Whether you're doing it for the Instagram grid or simply want a collection of stunning and quite magical photos to cherish for years to come, the sheer radiance of the purple lavender fields creates unbeatable summer images.

If you snap some pics or shoot some Instagram reels this summer be sure to tag us for a chance to be featured on the @surreylifemagazine Instagram!

2. A Dog-friendly day out

Well behaved pups are welcome to wander the farm and explore the sensory extravaganza of blooming lavender, on the condition that they remain on their lead and any mess is swiftly dealt with and removed.

3. The perfect al fresco spot

Whether you're grabbing a bite to eat for lunch or sampling the delectable lavender afternoon tea, the Mayfield Lavender Farm cafe is the perfect place to refuel after traversing the fields under the summer sun.

Also, cider lovers will not want to miss the chance to try the unique Lavender cider on offer!

4. Unique experiences

Mayfield Lavender offers a collection of unique experiences to make your visit even more magical. You can hop on a tractor for £2 and see the fields from a different angle or if you're enchanted by the majestic bee you can go on a Bee Safar!

The Bee Safari experience allows you to get up close and personal with Mother Nature's hardest grafters, the Honey Bee. You will don a bee suit and gloves to take a tour of a full beehive, learn the essentials from a master beekeeper and indulge in a honey tasting session. Book your Bee Safari here.

Witness the magic of bees with Mayfield Lavender's bee experience - Credit: Conall McCaughey / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

5. Take the magic of Mayfield Lavender home

After basking in the lavender fields' purple glory, you can head over to the gift shop. There you can buy a lavender plant for your own garden or simply stock up on some sumptuous lavender toiletries and culinary treats.

Mayfield Lavender Farm will be reopening for the summer season 7 days a week from 9 am to 6 pm between Saturday 11th June to Wednesday 31st August 2022. Entrance into the farm costs £4.50 per person and children under 14 enter for free. www.mayfieldlavender.com

