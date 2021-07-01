Discover the places in Bath where Netflix drama Bridgerton was filmed
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
To mark the success of Netflix drama Bridgerton, a new book takes a closer look at the elegant places across Georgian Bath that provided the backdrop for the successful series.
Bridgerton’s Bath features filming locations used right across the city from the Royal Crescent to the Holburne Museum.
From No.1 The Royal Crescent (the Featherington’s house on Grosvenor Square) to Abbey Green (Covent Garden) to the Abbey Deli (Modiste couturier) in Abbey Street, the book explores already-famous sites, made even more famous by the drama.
The Assembly Rooms in Bath is where one of the early balls takes place, while the 18th-century Bath Guildhall also gets a place on the series’ dance card.
A key character in the drama is Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh. Her grand mansion is Bath’s former Sydney Hotel, today the Holburne Museum.
Many Bath streets feature regularly, including Beauford Square, a place for regular carriage trips and the Royal Crescent, which in series one reverberated to the sound of galloping hooves as the heroine raced to stop a duel.
The book also includes a feature on how the series was filmed in the city and contains a detailed map so fans can follow their own Bridgerton Walking Tour..
