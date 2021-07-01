Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Discover the places in Bath where Netflix drama Bridgerton was filmed

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 11:01 AM July 1, 2021   
DY4NRB Completed in 1774 designed by Robert Adam in a Palladian style, Pulteney Bridge crosses the R

Discover the places where the famous drama was filmed - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

To mark the success of Netflix drama Bridgerton, a new book takes a closer look at the elegant places across Georgian Bath that provided the backdrop for the successful series.

Bridgerton’s Bath features filming locations used right across the city from the Royal Crescent to the Holburne Museum.

From No.1 The Royal Crescent (the Featherington’s house on Grosvenor Square) to Abbey Green (Covent Garden) to the Abbey Deli (Modiste couturier) in Abbey Street, the book explores already-famous sites, made even more famous by the drama.

RJ31GD Shops and pub in Abbey Green, Bath, Somerset, UK on 4 February 2019

Abbey Green was used as Covent Garden in the series - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Assembly Rooms in Bath is where one of the early balls takes place, while the 18th-century Bath Guildhall also gets a place on the series’ dance card.

RW4KXM A magnificent glass chandelier and polished floor in the Tea Room of the Assembly Rooms in Ba

One of the early balls took place at the Assembly Rooms - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

A key character in the drama is Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh. Her grand mansion is Bath’s former Sydney Hotel, today the Holburne Museum.

The Holburne Museum against a backdrop of blue sky

Lady Danbury's mansion is actually the Holburne Museum - Credit: Pavilion Books

Many Bath streets feature regularly, including Beauford Square, a place for regular carriage trips and the Royal Crescent, which in series one reverberated to the sound of galloping hooves as the heroine raced to stop a duel.

The Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset, England, UK designed and built between 1767 and 1775 by John W

The Royal Crescent in Bath; where Daphne rode to stop the duel between her true love and her brother - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The book also includes a feature on how the series was filmed in the city and contains a detailed map so fans can follow their own Bridgerton Walking Tour..

Bridgerton’s Bath, by Antonia Hicks, is published by Pitkin - Credit: Pitkin

