The Westfjords: a hidden gem within a hidden gem

If you fancy a trip away from Great Britain, then our digital editor has found the perfect place to visit.

This month I had the absolute pleasure of visiting Iceland as part of a trip organised by Visit Westfjords. Our destination was the north-west section of Iceland which is known as the Westfjords and is the oldest part of Iceland. The trip was in part to promote the opening of the Westfjords Way, a dramatic 950km stretch of road that takes drivers round the edges of each peninsula. It has made communities and tourism spots much more accessible and allows visitors to choose where to explore on their journey. The drive itself is breath taking and goes a long way to explaining why lonely planet named the Westfjords one of their Top Ten Regions to Visit in 2022. Rest assured, what you’ll find along your road trip is just as memorable and will leave you desperate for more.

The red and gold sands of Rauðasandur - Credit: Martha Griffiths

One thing Iceland is well and truly known for has to be the views. Created by volcanic eruptions under a giant glacier, the landscape is anything but flat and the coast is made of hundreds of finger-like outcrops. Travelling the Westfjords Way should be treated as part of the holiday rather than just a means of getting from A to B. Pull off the side of the road and just take in the view and sea air. Keep an eye out, there are often curious seals just a short ways out into the water.

Booking a tour with ATV Ísafjörður is the perfect way to witness panoramic view of Skutulsfjörður and the surrounding fjords. We drove up the old gravel roads to the top of Þverfjall mountain and through Tungudalur which was stunning in the autumn.

Dynjandi, also known as the Bridal Veil - Credit: Martha Griffiths

Drive up the mountains of Bolungarvík for some of the best sights. Just this year, an observation deck has been built on Bolafjall. Take on the elements as you stand over the edge of a 638m drop, looking west. Some say you can even see Greenland on a clear day although I cannot confirm this as it was solid cloud the day I visited!

It feels like you’ll find something new around every winding corner of the Westfjords. Whether you’re interested in the history of the area or just seeing the most beautiful sights, you won’t be disappointed. To better appreciate the past of this isolated area, visit the Hnjótur Museum for cultural antiquities, or the Icelandic Sorcery and Witchcraft Museum which offers great insight into superstitions and religion across Iceland through the centuries.

Hnjótur Museum - Credit: Martha Griffiths

If natural history is more your kind of thing, then a trip to Dynjandi and Rauðasandur should be high on your list. The former is a towering waterfall where water cascades 100m down and runs off into a group of smaller falls that also have their own charm. There is a reason Dynjandi is often called the Bridal Veil. If you know any Icelandic then you may be able to discern that Rauðasandur translates to Red Sand. Whilst it may seem like a common occurrence to British beach goers, this is one of the few examples of red and gold sand in the country as the volcanic landscape normally produces black beaches.

After a long day of sightseeing, a soak in one of the many geothermal pools dotted around the Westfjords is an absolute must. There are many free roadside pools like Arnarfjörður, or you can treat yourself with a splash at locations such as Heydalur or Hótel Laugarhóll. There is nothing quite like enjoying bath-temperatures whilst outside enjoying the incredible views.

A shout out also has to be made to Hvammsvik Nature Resort & Hot Springs which you will pass on your way north from Reykjavík to the Westfjords Way. This gorgeous location only opened at the end of July 2022 and is the perfect place to shake off the flight or have a last-minute dip before departure. With eight pools, access to the sea, and a rustic restaurant, it is a fantastic place to relax and take in the views.

The view from the restaurant of the largest pool at Hvammsvík - Credit: Martha Griffiths

Don’t be fooled by the rural look of the Westfjords, their food will leave you desperate for more. I honestly said the words “this is the best soup I have ever tasted” three days in a row and truly meant it each time. Unsurprisingly, fish is a menu highlight, as is locally reared lamb. For a great atmosphere, try FLAK in the Patreksfjörður harbour or Kaffi Galdur in Hólmavík where the food is hearty and warming.

For the ultimate fish experience, a visit to Tjöruhúsið in Ísafjörður is a must. Enjoy as much fish soup as you can manage to start, then choose from a range of dishes at the buffet which all include fresh and local fish.

Fish Soup at Tjöruhúsið in Ísafjörður - Credit: Martha Griffiths

A final appreciation has to be given to the people we met along our Westfjords Way journey. Everyone was extremely friendly and ready to practice their English skills – more than 80% of the population use English on a daily basis. It was delightful to spend an evening at the Dokkan brewery in Ísafjörður and experience the local night life – this is the only brewery in the Westfjords and has a range of beverages on tap to try from pale ales to barley wine.

Ultimately, Iceland is a long-overlooked holiday destination that has more to offer than you could ever imagine. Whether you are looking to relax in the hot springs, enjoy a hike across the mountains, or learn more about a unique culture, Iceland should definitely be at the top of your list.

Arnarfjörður Geothermal Pool - Credit: Martha Griffiths

Prices:

Return economy flights from London Heathrow to Keflavik airport with Icelandair start from as little as £190.00pp

Hótel West: Prices from approx. £97 per twin rooms/double rooms per night

Hótel Ísafjörður: Prices from approx. 143 per twin rooms/double rooms per night

Hótel Laugarhóll: Prices from approx. £95 per twin rooms/double rooms per night

Courtyard by Marriott Reykjavik Keflavik Airport: Prices from approx. £85 per night

ATV Ísafjörður: 2-hour tour starts from approx. £159 per bike (for up to 2 people)

Hvammsvík Nature resort & Hot Springs: Admission is approx. £43 on weekdays and approx. £50 on weekends