New TV series walks the Yorkshire Dales

Stone barns in hay meadows at Muker in Swaledale - take a stroll with adventurer Paul Rose - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stunning Swaledale is one of the Yorkshire gems that feature in a three-part series with adventurer Paul Rose.

Watch here to share a wonderful countryside ramble through some of Yorkshire's most loved dales as Paul discovers the people and landscapes of Wharfedale, Wensleydale and Swaledale.

In Swaledale, Paul joins the farmers who look after rare upland hay meadows. He also visits Muker Show and enters the cake making contest using a pressure cooker he’s used on Everest.

He goes underground to try and find rare industrial artefacts left behind by lead miners in the 19th century. Paul’s journey also includes a meeting with actor Peter Davison who played Tristan Farnon in the All Creatures Great and Small TV series - and he even joins a community choir whose members include 13 farmers!

Paul visits Bolton Abbey in Wharfedale - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paul's adventures in Wharfedale take him to the butchers in Ilkley whose Yorkshire produce is being sold all over the country and he spends time with the Duke of Devonshire at Bolton Abbey. He joins the Calendar Girls, who shot to fame after their nude calendar became a worldwide sensation two decades ago, and has a close encounter with bats that live along the River Wharfe. Finally, he meets the families from inner-city Bradford who are having their first Dales experience.

In Wensleydale Paul starts his journey in the small town of Hawes, where locals now run many of their own services, including the buses.

Paul Rose rides through Buttertubs Pass between Thwaite and Simonstone - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paul checks out why cycling is so popular in the Dales and tries to get to the top of the Buttertubs Pass, which is one of Wensleydale’s most difficult routes. Along the way he meets a family of beautiful Dales dormice – and spends time with a man who looks after one of Yorkshire’s most imposing castles.

Catch up with the half hour episodes at BBCiPlayer



