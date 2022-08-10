Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:38 PM August 10, 2022
Perseids Meteor Shower and where to see them in the south east of England

Head to one of the following locations to witness the magnificent annual display of the Perseids Meteor Shower - Credit: MK Feeney / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak this weekend, so we have picked the best dark sky spots for stargazing in East Anglia.

Have no fear; you don't need to be an astronomy nerd or own a telescope to witness the Perseids Meteor Shower. Just keep your fingers crossed for clear skies, head to a dark sky zone and sit back and relax. 


The Suffolk Coast

The best places to spot the meteors will be in rural locations away from light pollution, and luckily, the majestic Suffolk coast has plenty of places like Dunwich, Walberswick, Shingle Street and Covehithe, all with great visibility. Read more about Suffolk's stargazers here.


Wiveton Downs, Norfolk

Being a site of Special Scientific Interest, Wiveton Downs is a beautiful place to visit during the day. But after dark, you will be treated to some of the best dark skies in the country, and if you are really lucky, sometimes you may even spot the illusive Aurora Borealis.

Discover more Norfolk stargazing locations here.


The Great Fen, Cambridgeshire

Both The Wildlife Trust Countryside Centre and New Decoy Farm Information Point in The Great Fen have been designated as Dark Sky Discovery Sites.


Suffolk
Norfolk
Cambridgeshire

