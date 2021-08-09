Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in South East England

Published: 5:05 PM August 9, 2021

Head to one of the following locations to witness the magnificent annual display of the Perseids Meteor Shower - Credit: MK Feeney / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak this weekend, so we have picked the best dark sky spots for stargazing in the South East of England.

Have no fear; you don't need to be an astronomy nerd or own a telescope to witness the Perseids Meteor Shower. Just keep your fingers crossed for clear skies, head to a dark sky zone and sit back and relax.

Surrey

Despite its proximity to London, Surrey has quite its fair share of Dark sky areas where you can easily watch the Perseids meteor shower. Click here for the top stargazing locations in Surrey

Hampshire

Click here for the top stargazing locations in Hampshire and some top stargazing tips courtesy of Jenny Shipway, a Science consultant and former head of Winchester Science Centre and Planetearium.

Kent

Whether you’re hoping to witness the Perseids or a stunning sunset, there’s plenty of perfect stargazing spots in Kent. Click here for the top stargazing locations in Kent.

The Milky Way over Dungness - Credit: Dominic Hodge/Getty Images/iStockphoto

East and West Sussex

The South Downs National Park became the world's 13th International Dark Sky Reserve in 2016, so there are plenty of stargazing spots darted all over both East and West Sussex, and not only are these locations great for watching the stars you can also catch some majestic sunsets too. Click here for the top stargazing locations in Sussex.

