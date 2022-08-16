How to spend the day in Cheadle and Cheadle Hulme

Oddfellows on the Park, in Cheadle, is a stunning conversion from Victorian manor house to luxury hotel - Credit: Infinite 3D

Home to experimental chefs, edgy art galleries and eco-minded boutiques Cheadle and Cheadle Hulme have blossomed in recent years with a lively bar scene and innovative places to eat, shop and stay

EXPLORE

Cheadle Hulme is surrounded by picturesque countryside and the village has many walking, running and cycling routes. Bike enthusiasts may opt to take one of the popular Cheshire cycle routes that pass through Cheadle, including the 20-mile Halls Cycle Route, which takes you past many fascinating historical buildings and offers plenty of off-road excitement.

Nature lovers are well catered for in Bruntwood Park, in Cheadle, which boasts ornamental gardens, ponds, waterways, wetland, mature woodland and hay meadows. It's quite possible to spend a full day here: play a little pitch n putt, walk the woodlands, grab refreshments from the park's kiosk or restaurant, in the old Victorian conservatory, and potter through the gardens.

A SLICE OF HISTORY

Chads Theatre is a tiny, locally run venue open since 1952 - Credit: Archant

Make your trip that little bit more special with a unique performance from Chads Theatre company, in Cheadle Hulme. Chads was founded just after the Great War as the Cheadle Hulme Amateur Dramatic Society and since 1952 has had its own purpose-built auditorium staging seven main plays per season, with this month's being Ladies in Lavender, a play about two unmarried sisters who live in a quiet Cornish village in the 1930s, who ﬁnd their lives disrupted by the discovery of a mysterious young man they ﬁnd washed up on the beach who they decide to take in and care for.

SHOP

At the heart of Cheadle Hulme you will find a historic high street where local home-grown treasures can be sourced from Pimlotts butchers and Waterhouses, a family-owned grocery store. Snape and Sons is a small family-run hardware store, serving the community since 1936.

Take a step through the door and into the world of art at Wolfgang Webster Gallery, and if you are in need of a day of pampering you are spoilt for choice with a fabulous range of beauty salons, hairdressers, barbers and holistic therapies.

If you're seeking something truly beautiful for a special occasion, head to Cheadle and visit Ann Balon, stockist of elegant Italian designer dresses and outfits for mother-of-the-bride or groom, days at the races, high end cruises, cocktail parties and celebratory nights out.

Visit Cheadle Green on the first Saturday of every month to enjoy The Makers Market, or at any time to enjoy this much loved green space - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

The ever-popular Makers Market is definitely worth noting in your calendar. Held on the first Saturday of every month, on Cheadle Green, you will find delicious baked-to-perfection breads, focaccia, buntzels (that’s a bun & pretzel hybrid for those not in the know), pies and pastries, sweet treats, incredible handcrafted jewellery, plants and a selection of artisan food and drink; locally brewed craft ales, beers, spirits, a selection of gins and so much more, alongside craft stalls and live entertainment - fun for the whole family.

Wendy Green, Founder of I Love Communities tells us more about what the area has to offer: 'Cheadle is a thriving area, full of local, independent businesses. I love that we have something for everyone from fantastic shops to an eclectic mix of eateries serving cuisines from around the world, my personal favourites being Loona, Rainbow88 and Aroi. Now let's talk dogs! As well as an excellent amount of green spaces and parks, most of our pubs and bars are doggie friendly. Why not start at The Chiverton Tap, wander to Inventory and head to The Church Inn or The Governors to finish?'

DINING

Cheadle Hulme's dining scene is vibrant and bursting with delicious flavours from around the world.

The $5 Shake, from Inventery, in Cheadle Hulme - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Inspired by the traditional culinary culture from Italy, Gusto’s chic and modern restaurant occupies the ground floor of an office block in Cheadle Hulme. Experience treasures from Tangs, an authentic Cantonese restaurant, or Rainbow 88, a pan-Asian inspired restaurant and cocktail bar serving dim sum, Cantonese and Thai dishes. Loona offers Lebanese dishes, while Inventery bar and kitchen is a friendly, neighbourhood venue serving their own cocktail creations, wines, draught beers and cutting edge craft cans. Their new secret outdoor ‘Yard’ opened in July, where you can find scrumptious small plates and toasted sandwiches.

The Galloping Major restaurant offers a unique and exciting dining experience, situated within the original ballroom at Oddfellows on the Park Hotel in Bruntwood Park, Cheadle. Enjoy a frozen margarita (always my cocktail of choice) and spend the night in this beautiful Victorian mansion.

DRINK

Bar hop through history in Cheadle Hulme’s many traditional, historic pubs.

Now housing the John Millington pub, the property was once Millington Hall - Credit: Kate Godfrey

The Church Inn is Cheadle Hulme’s oldest pub. Formerly two 18th century cottages, it boasts low ceilings, an open wood fire, oak panelling and offers an excellent home cooked menu. The John Millington maintains a country pub atmosphere, having been converted from Grade II listed Millington Hall, built in 1683. The Governor’s House in Ravenoak Road was built in 1882 as Oakley Manor and now serves craft beer, real ale, cocktails, a wide selection of gin and wines. The King’s Tap on Station Road was Cheadle Hulme’s former King’s Hall dance hall, built in 1937.