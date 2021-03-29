Published: 8:00 PM March 29, 2021

For the last year, our bustling Cheshire towns and villages have been eerily quiet, with so many of our independent businesses closed due to the pandemic. But with the news of lockdown restrictions beginning to ease (anyone else counting down the days?), we have so many places that we are eager to get back to. Two of these are Wilmslow and Alderley Edge; popular places that combine stunning countryside, delicious restaurants, and luxury shopping.

Black White Denim offers designer clothes in Wilmslow - Credit: Jo Davies

Wilmslow is a paradise for those who love shopping. The town is bursting with luxury retailers including Hoopers department store, and one of our favourites – Black White Denim. Founded by Jo Davies, the stylish boutique has stayed busy during the lockdown, switching focus to online, allowing the store to give customers a look into the latest fashion trends.

‘A small team has been in the business every weekday throughout lockdown, developing marketing content and processing website orders. Despite the shop being locked, we have re-merchandised the shop floor and changed the windows every week,’ Jo says. ‘Every member of our nine-strong team has been involved in ensuring the business has thrived, not just survived. We've put our heart and soul into making sure BWD comes out of this surreal time stronger and fitter than ever.’

Having moved to a new store on Water Lane, like so many other small businesses, Jo and her team are very much looking forward to welcoming back new and existing customers.

‘I have missed seeing smiles on my customer's faces, and I can’t wait until we’re back enjoying the simple things we have all deeply missed. My favourite thing about Wilmslow is the strong sense of community the town has. The variety of businesses, and the sheer number of amazing independent shops and restaurants we have to choose from,’ she continues.

Black White Denim moved to a new store on Water Lane in Wilsmlow - Credit: Jo Davies

Over lockdown, the green spaces Wilmslow has to offer have been a saving grace; strolls along the River Bollin towards Styal Country Park are the perfect spring outing and give us time to appreciate the outdoor beauty Cheshire has. Top tip? Explore the southern woods to spot the beautiful daffodils and colourful bluebells that are in bloom at this time of year.

What the past year has shown us is how the communities in our county have adapted, and with it, we’ve gained a new sense of appreciation.

‘They say the greatness of a community is measured by the compassionate actions of its members. This couldn’t be more accurate for the residents of Wilmslow,’ Richard Dash, co-founder of Cheshire food blog, Lost in Cheshire, says. ‘It’s been lovely to see so many community heroes emerge during this challenging time. From emergency WhatsApp group messages being set up that provide deliveries to residents isolating, to restaurants giving free food to people in need.

'Hospitality was dealt a difficult hand, but it’s managed to keep going with deliveries and collections. It’s clear the culinary scene in Cheshire is going from strength to strength; four new eateries are opening in Wilmslow alone.’ One of those is Unagi Street Food, opening this summer. The Pan-Asian street food specialists built their brand from a small food truck in Altrincham and pop-up kitchens in Didsbury and Salford. Wilmslow will be the first bricks and mortar restaurant.

‘We can’t wait to get back out and see some familiar smiles,’ Richard continues. ‘Have a walk throughout the beautiful town, smell the wonderful food and coffee. I can’t wait, and I’m sure I’m not alone in this, for the sound of corks popping, glasses clinking and people having fun!’

Did you know Alderley Edge is nicknamed the champagne capital of Britain? - Credit: Alisha Davis

Neighbouring Wilmslow is stylish Cheshire hot-spot Alderley Edge, which also has its fair share of gourmet destinations. Nicknamed the Champagne capital of Britain, the bustling village is home to many trendy bars and restaurants, and you might even spot a footballer or two.

Head to the Bubble Room for some refreshing cocktails, Yu for modern Chinese cuisine and for classic, stylish Italian menus, to Piccolino, a Cheshire favourite, perfect for al-fresco dining in the sunshine, and sharing a bottle of Prosecco amongst friends.

Though lockdown has put a stop to many of our favourite past-times, (mainly dining out with friends and family), the community of this small village has thrived. A stroll through the high street sees locals grabbing a cup of coffee and chatting amongst themselves. If you scratch the surface of this vibrant village, you’ll find that it’s home to one of the best view-points in Cheshire, affectionately known by locals as The Edge. Providing stunning views across the beautiful Cheshire countryside, it was the setting and inspiration for Alan Garner’s books, The Weirdstone of Brisingamen and The Moon of Gomrath. Though it’s steeped in fascinating folklore of witches and wizards, today it makes for the perfect picnic spot, and on a clear day, the picturesque views are truly Instagram-worthy.

Enjoy a picnic with a view - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

The village is also home to high-end fashion boutiques, including Coggles. This designer brand filled shop curates the latest fashion trends for both men and women, ensuring those in Cheshire are always dressed in the best. With lockdown 3.0 hopefully coming to an end very soon, the shop’s must-have pieces have landed, and they, like many other independent businesses, are excited to welcome back customers, old and new.

With spring fast approaching and the days getting lighter, there is a renewed sense of positivity in the air. Bookings for favourite restaurants are being made, plans are being organised and shops are preparing to open their doors once again. The past year has been trying on all of us, but the communities in Cheshire have prevailed, and we can’t wait until we’re back exploring the wonderful streets of Cheshire once more.