The best places for Christmas shopping in Bath

From famous Bath treats and locally-made drinks, to homewares, books and vouchers for special experiences – get some gift inspiration from local businesses in the city.

Bath experiences

Christmas Spa-rkle

Spoil a loved one to a future spa day or short break with a voucher from one of Bath’s luxurious spa hotels. You can also book vouchers for packages at the Thermae Bath Spa, Britain’s only natural thermal spa; for sensory, all-natural treatments at Lush Spa Bath; and for mind-body therapies at The Soul Spa, which are available here.

Flying in the air

For a unique and memorable experience, you can’t beat a hot air balloon ride. Buy a flight voucher from Bailey Balloons and arrange a time for them to take you on an incredible adventure over Bath, topped off with a glass of Champagne.

A mystery gift

If they’re a fan of detective shows and who dunnits, they’ll love Bath Mystery Guides’ self-guided treasure hunt adventure. The Mystery of the Prince’s Stolen Statue requires you to sleuth your way around the streets of Bath, cracking clues and taking in some local history at the same time.

Foodie experiences

Bath is home to some fantastic cookery schools, whose gift vouchers make the perfect present for keen cooks. Check out The Bertinet Kitchen Cookery School for bakers; Pasta Uliana for pasta-making courses; Demuths Cookery School for plant-based food; and Simi's Kitchen for Persian cuisine. Take in Bath’s sights together with some of the city’s finest food and drink on a Savouring Bath tour. Gift vouchers start from £20.

For water babies

How about a paddleboarding or kayaking experience? Adventure experts Original Wild offer gift certificates for sessions on the River Avon.

Make your own bauble

Join a Bath Aqua Glass glassblower for the unique chance to craft your very own glass bauble, from gathering the molten glass to shaping with specialist tools.

The Bath Gift Card

The Bath Gift Card is accepted across the city at museums, hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and many more places. It’s the perfect flexible present, which hard-to-buy-for friends can use on their next day trip to Bath.

Food and Drink

Tree-mendous sweet treats

A Bath staple, you can now have world-famous Sally Lunn buns delivered direct to your door. Visit their website to order yours by post for next day delivery, or send as a gift complete with a card and handwritten message. Mix and match chunks of handmade fudge and other confectionery from The San Francisco Fudge Factory by selecting the flavours and creating your own gift box.

Oh Christmas brie

As well as their creamy signature cheese, Bath Soft Cheese has a variety of other cheeses, chutneys, crackers, ciders, wines and hampers available from their Kelston café and online shop. Cheese lovers are also spoilt for choice with the gifts from renowned cheesemonger Paxton and Whitfield, from an artisan cheese advent calendar to hampers stuffed with luxurious treats.

Tempting tipples

To toast Christmas, BeerCraft of Bath stocks a stellar mix of local and international brews, while gift packs from Electric Bear Brewing Co. all contain beers freshly brewed in the city. For wine enthusiasts, take your pick from the kaleidoscope of seasonal wines at The Great Wine Co., sourced from boutique estates around the world.

The Bath Gin Company distil their gin from 11 of the finest botanicals – choose from Classic, Hopped Rhubarb or Orange Sloe Gin or buy all three in a unique gift pack.

Homeware and interior inspiration

Deck the halls

Choose a piece of art to hang at home from The Woolverton Gallery. Their collection features landscapes, portraits, abstracts and figurative paintings, full of passion and colour.

Buy exquisite glass products from Bath Aqua Glass, including glass angels, stars and baubles for your tree, plus jewellery and vases all made in the Bath workshop by skilled craftspeople.

A calming Christmas

Add a touch of calm to their home with gifts from Breathe Out Now, such as aromatherapy essentials, books on mindfulness, and Tibetan singing bowls. If they’re a yoga fan, pop over to Bullfrog Bottles for gear like mats and leggings, alongside their range of funky reusable bottles.

Homely touches

Looking for the perfect present for the homebody, cook or host? Visit British design-led homeware brand Neptune’s website for a range of contemporary and stylish accessories including vases, candle holders, room sprays, throws, glassware, cutlery sets and teapots.

Julia Davey’s curated collection of Christmas gifts is available from her Wellsway shop as well as online. You’ll find lots of stocking filler ideas, crafting kits, prints, toiletries, food and drink, pots and planters, cards and gift wrap.

Jewellery and fashion

Bring some sparkle to a special person in your life with stocking fillers and classic diamond pieces from local award-winning designer Wylde Jewellers. The Silver Shop of Bath sells beautiful gifts for men, woman and children including watches, jewellery, trinket boxes, soft toys and photo frames, while independent boutique Icarus Jewellery offers unique, elegant and handmade pieces made from high-quality silver.

For fashion lovers, Portman Bath is full to the brim with gorgeous clothes, jewellery, Italian leather bags and belts from brands you won’t find anywhere else in Bath.

More Bath gift inspiration: · Independently Bath: Gift, Book and Interior Shops in Bath · Give the Gift of Bath