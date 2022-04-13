How to spend the day in Altrincham

Unagi Street Food & Sushi, at One Central Altrincham. The Altrincham food scene is arguably the best in the North West. - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

A constantly evolving market town and dining destination that is positively booming following a period of regeneration and social change, Altrincham has everything you need from specialist shops, artisan traders, fashion boutiques and excellent dining to picturesque walks right on its doorstep.

Explore Altrincham

The Altrincham Circular Trail takes you on a walk through Altrincham’s bustling town centre, local woodlands and open country around Dunham and the Bridgewater Canal. Take in the picturesque waterside views along the waterway to Dunham Massey Hall and Gardens. Open year round, explore the expansive parkland, ancient deer park, seasonal gardens and three Grade II listed buildings filled with treasures and stories steeped in local history.

Manchester Bicycle Society is your one-stop-shop for all things bike - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

For those that prefer to explore on two wheels, mountain and road biking is incredibly popular in Altrincham and the Bicycle Society Manchester offers courses and memberships to suit all ages and abilities.

To replenish energy levels after your adventure, drop in to the legendary Gran T’s Coffee House, on Stamford Road, named after owner Chris’s much loved and sadly missed grandmother, for coffee and pastry.

Shop

Behind its market town façade, Altrincham is also home to contemporary craft and interior design inspiration. Visit Ferrious, a showroom and interior design studio inspiring contemporary living spaces and pop by Idaho, where you will find an Aladdin’s Cave of gifts, cards and home furnishings. For sustainably and ethically sourced plants and gifts head to Green and Grounded, and enjoy a browse in carefully curated fashion boutiques such as Laundry B and The Edit. Within the hustle and bustle of the Altrincham’s Market Quarter, take a step through the door and into So Marrakech, where the sweet scent of jasmine and colourful textiles will mesmerise your senses while you browse curiosities of Moroccan homeware alongside authentic cuisine.

Gran T's Coffee House offers a warm welcome alongside great coffee and cakes - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

The Altrincham food scene

Altrincham welcomed a diverse new food and beverage hub, One Central, during lockdown 2020. The collection of shipping containers transformed what was once a delivery bay next to Everyman cinema into a thriving community space for friends and families to enjoy all-day food and drink. The space was originally created to accommodate outdoor socialising permitted during lockdown, but quickly grew into a key destination for locals and visitors, complete with giant disco ball, heated tipis and a large outdoor terrace, perfect for relaxing weekends.

David Vanderhook, owner and founder of One Central said: ’Times are incredibly tough for hospitality, now more than ever, it’s important that we radiate community spirit through a joint passion for food and drink. We champion smaller operators and independents that have a fantastic product to preview, but no platform to do so'

Altrincham Market is home to a dazzling selection of small, independent traders - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Altrincham’s market quarter is abuzz with culture at the heart of the re-invention of the town. The magnificent Victorian Market Hall is home to some of Cheshire’s finest independent foodie hangouts such as Honest Crust, serving wood fired pizza; Tender Cow, serving up rare breed steak; the Great North Pie Co’s multi-award-winning pies; and delicious handmade chocolates from Sam Joseph. Not forgetting something for the drinkers at Jack in the Box, catering for beer aficionados with local craft beers; and Reserve Wine, started by BBC personality Kate Goodman, offering wines and spirits from around the world. While there, make a beeline for Lovingly Artisan, for fresh-made sourdough of more varieties than you can dream of, and all pure heaven.

Savour delectable flavours from around the world as the district's extensive food scene continues into New Market Square, home to independent artisan traders and street food vendors bursting with flavour.

Experience culinary treasures from award-winning Unagi Street Food & Sushi, inspired by authentic pan-Asian street food and made-to-order sushi. Devour hand rolled sushi platters, tasty street snacks and the ‘secret recipe’ katsu curry.

Head chef Ralph Rojas remembers: ‘We co-founded takeaway UNAGI street food on the cusp of the first lockdown, trading from a small Airstream, and immediately the response was incredible. We’ve since established a loyal following and evolved into a regionally known brand, but we’ll always remember we have the Altrincham community to thank for that.’

Evuna Altrincham sources fresh produce locally and imports traditional ingredients to add authenticity to their flavoursome Spanish dishes, such as Goat’s Cheese Croquettes with aioli, Patatas Bravas and Giant Garlic Prawns with chilli.

Altrincham is beautifully designed for food lovers, with outdoor dining giving it a very European feel - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

The Con Club was traditionally a working men's Conservative club and has now been beautifully restored into a relaxed all-day eating and drinking venue, a firm Altrincham favourite on the food and drink scene. Sprawled across two floors, the venue hosts some distinct features, including a huge outdoor heated terrace, an intimate roof garden complete with rooftop tipi and a micro-brewery. The vibrant atmosphere, friendly staff and stylish décor set the scene for an evening occasion as the bar comes alive at weekends with cocktails, DJs and live music until late.

The Altrincham Everyman Cinema boasts a unique four screen boutique cinema experience, bar and restaurant. The luxury screens also come complete with waiter service direct to your sofa-style seating.

Home to a vibrant food scene, thriving retail district and bustling market quarter, Altrincham is unmistakably on our foodie destination list for 2022.

Samantha Haylor is a travel writer based in Chester. Find her on Instagram @samanthahaylor and at samanthahaylor.com.

Photography: Yasmin Thomas, yasminthomasphotography.co.uk