Where to stay, eat and visit in Stockport, Cheshire

Stay: Oddfellow's on the Park

Luxurious bedrooms at Oddfellows on the Park, Cheadle - Credit: Oddfellows

Tucked away on the expanse of Bruntwood Park is this design-savvy country pile – an offshoot of its Chester sister property in a former Victorian mansion. Hip and playful interiors combine with its grand original features and there’s a palpable sense of fun doing the rounds, whether you’re hunkering down in the drawing room or idling over a drink or three by the bar. Naturally rooms come with all the frills: four poster beds, great, hulking mirrors and slick bathrooms, though try and book one of the Kendal Suites where you’ll find a standalone tub for two pitched between the bed and the window. Feeling hungry? Head to the hotel’s Galloping Major restaurant, where chef Oliver Walker, formerly of Gleneagles and Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, conjures flavour-packed British classics with flair. This pad truly is parklife at its best. oddfellowsonthepark.com

Do: Stockport and Robinsons Brewery

See, smell, hear and taste Stockport's famous beer at the Robinsons Brewery Tour - Credit: Robinsons Brewery

Ale aficionados, a trip to this landmark brewery in the heart of Stockport is for you. Its previous incarnation was the Unicorn Inn, before William Robinson overtook it in 1838 and today, visitors gather inside for insider tours of the brewery, learning the secrets behind its award-winning beers and its history. Along the way, you can nurse a pint or two and meet the brewery’s shire horses – the latest in a long line of equine helpers who historically would deliver ales to local inns and hostelries from the main brewery yard. Whilst you’re in the area, walk the five minutes to Stockport’s Produce Hall in a reimagined market space: Indian street food comes courtesy of Chaat Cart; Black Market Espresso Co churn out excellent coffee; and Kambuja create velvety bao buns with sticky peanut duck. robinsonsbrewery.com

Eat: Where the light gets in

Fine dining at Where The Light Gets In, Stockport - Credit: Kat Wood

Since its inception, Stockport’s Where The Light Gets In has always been at the vanguard of sustainability, headed up by progressive chef and Great British Menu star, Sam Buckley. The team managed to bag a green Michelin star in 2021 in recognition of its ethical and environmental principles, and a dining experience in its loft-style restaurant centres around what the team have managed to source and fruit and veg grown in its blooming kitchen garden. Diners are often surprised with menus, though whatever you order, Buckley won’t let you down with his vast culinary repertoire and ingenuity, all washed down with natural wines. wtlgi.co