Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Breathtaking places in Devon to watch the sun rise

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 3:46 PM June 17, 2022
The sky is streaked with colour as the sun rises over a beach and sea

Sunrise over the sea - Credit: Igor Kasalovic, Unsplash

It’s the longest day of the year on Tuesday June 21 and these spots are perfect to welcome in the solstice.

The summer solstice is a magical time, where we will have a glorious 17 hours of daylight. Many will head over to Stone Henge to see the sun rise, but there are plenty of places closer to home where you watch the sun rise in an impressive manner.

Babbacombe

One of the brightest spots on the English Riviera, Babbacombe is popular with locals and visitors alike. There are a few different places in the area to enjoy a sunrise such as Babbacombe Beach, Oddicombe Beach or Babbacombe Downs, all of which will afford a breathtaking view of the solstice.

Start Point

The most southerly point in Devon is also one of the most gorgeous. The classic rugged rocks with lighthouse on top offer a great foreground to the sunrise. Expect vibrant colours over the sea.

Start Point - Devon [Explored]

Danger Point

Our next sunrise spot is just as dramatic as its name suggests. Close to the East Devon town of Budleigh Salterton, Danger Point is a sheer cliff leading to the ocean below. Enjoy the Jurassic Coast at its finest.

Great Staple Tor

On the western side of Dartmoor lies one of the most impressive tors in the national park. Its the perfect place to watch the solstice start away from the seaside crowds. You can find more popular tors to visit here.

Great Staple Tor

Paignton Pier

Finally we have another English Riviera location that is a great seaside spot that the whole family can enjoy. One such attraction is Paignton Pier, a traditional seaside amusement pier with games aplenty. It is also a lovely focal point for watching the sun come up.

Devon Life
Summer
Devon

