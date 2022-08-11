5 reasons to visit a family-owned Cotswolds vineyard for a staycation

Promotion

Alongside producing a range of fantastic wines, this vineyard overlooks beautiful surroundings and has plenty to offer.

Situated in the tranquil landscape outside the market town of Nailsworth, Woodchester Valley Vineyard is perfectly placed for growing grape vines and hosting holidaymakers. “Our burgeoning wine industry has advanced leaps and bounds during the past few years,” explains owner Fiona Shiner.

Below, Fiona lists five reasons to visit the vineyard, including their fantastic selection of wines, the history of the local area and some of the nearby attractions.

Woodchester has a rich history, and may have been home to Roman vineyards thousands of years ago - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

1. Taste locally produced Cotswold wine with historic roots

Woodchester has a rich history stretching back thousands of years, all the way to the Roman era. The globally-renowned Orpheus Mosaic is one of the last remnants of the Roman governor's summer palace, who reigned over western England and parts of Wales. Grape vines may have dotted the slopes of the valley during this period, as the Domesday book directly references vineyards in the area.

Today, visitors can sample some of the fine wines that originate from the very slopes that were cultivated in ancient times. “We started out with a single acre, and our first vintage was a crisp dry Bacchus white,” reveals Fiona. “To date, we have three production sites that stretch over 50 acres and produce sparkling and stills, whites and roses.

“Some of our most popular still wines are the Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Rose, Bacchus and Culver Hill blend. During particularly warm summers, we can ripen grapes for a cool climate Pinot Noir red wine.”

2. Learn about the wine-making process

As well as enjoying the produce of the vineyard, guests can take one of several tours and tastings to discover how Woodchester wines are created. Visitors are taken through the vineyard, where vines grow in the shallow limestone soil, which is perfect for producing quality fruit.

The winery is the next stop on the tour. “The winery, press area and barrel room are the heart and soul of our wine production,” says Fiona. “The stainless-steel tanks, temperature control apparatus and the general bustle during the harvest gives our visitors an insight into how we produce our award-winning wines.

“Everyone receives a welcome drink on arrival, and our guests are guided through the vineyard, have the chance to taste a variety of vintages and learn about the English wine industry.”

Visitors can book several guest rooms and residences on the vineyard, making it the perfect base for exploring the Cotswolds - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

3. Unwind in a cosy room overlooking the countryside

It’s not just tours that Woodchester has to offer visitors to the Cotswolds. If you’re local to the area or visiting on a family holiday, there’s a selection of first-class accommodation if you want to extend your trip. The vineyard makes a fine base for a romantic weekend break or a longer staycation, with quaint walking routes and vibrant market towns to explore nearby.

“We have three separate barn rooms, perfect for two people,” Fiona shares. “They overlook the adjacent vineyard and valleys, with king-sized beds, a log-burner and all the modern amenities you need for a comfortable stay. For larger groups of up to four, we have the Retreat, which is also dog-friendly and fully equipped for self-catering.

“The Woodchester Valley House is a contemporary Cotswold property boasting six double bedrooms, four of which have an ensuite – ideal for weddings or large gatherings! A dining room that seats 12 people, a cloakroom and two living spaces with a full Sky TV package are some of the facilities available to make you feel right at home.”

Woodchester Valley Vineyard started out with a single acre and vintage, and now stretches over 50 acres with a full range of wines - Credit: © Alison Woodham

4. Experience the local charm of the Cotswolds first-hand

Whether it’s wandering through the iconic stone villages, taking in the rich heritage or simply enjoying some fabulous food, the Cotswolds has plenty of activities to make your visit truly memorable. Just a mile down the road from Woodchester is the town of Nailsworth – a bustling foodie destination, home to a selection of restaurants and local producers with strong ties to the vineyard.

Stroud is one of the most spirited towns in the Cotswolds, with a lively arts scene and a renowned farmer’s market. “The farmer’s market is a major attraction, bringing people and producers from far and wide,” says Fiona. “You’ll find over 50 stalls with everything from local honey, to ceramics and cider. We even set a stall up there once a month!”

5. Venture to cities further afield

As well as having plenty to offer wine enthusiasts close to home, Fiona encourages her guests to explore the nearby cities of Cheltenham, Bath and Bristol. These famous cities are home to an abundance of cultural sites and wonderful architecture. “If you’ve never visited these historic centres before, I’d highly recommend it. You can relax here with a freshly uncorked bottle when you return!”

To browse their selection of wines, arrange a tour or book a room, visit woodchestervalleyvineyard.co.uk or call 07523 967 219.