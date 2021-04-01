5 ways to celebrate coming back together with your family and friends in the Cotswolds

Promotion

Published: 12:14 PM April 1, 2021

'Make a night of it and book a table to catch up with your nearest and dearest at our critically acclaimed three AA Rosette restaurant.' - Credit: Feathered Nest Inn

Tucked away in the sprawling valleys of the Cotswolds, resting by a roaring fire and surrounded by the promise of culinary excellence and the temptation of some of the world's leading wines, is a table reserved for you and your loved ones.

It’s been a long year, but Adam Taylor from The Feathered Nest Inn, sees only good times ahead as he shares what adventures wait for you at this beloved country inn:

1. A night of wine, warmth, and laughter

Kick back with a cocktail or sample a selection of handpicked pub classics and rare wines. - Credit: Feathered Nest Inn

The dog-friendly, rustic pub is the ideal place to catch up with loved ones, laugh, and be merry. Relax by the fire, or saddle up at the bar, atop one of the leather stools made from horse saddles.

Sip on local ales, like Hooky, or treat yourself to a cocktail. Live music from local artists will keep you entertained, and our staff’s warm welcome will instantly make you feel at home.

2. Enjoy an evening of fine dining

Sample delectable British dishes on the newly covered, well-heated terrace and take in the breath-taking views of the Cotswolds. - Credit: Feathered Nest Inn

It’s probably been a while since you’ve been with your nearest and dearest, so why not make a night of it and book a table at our critically acclaimed three AA Rosette restaurant?

Our amazing kitchen team, led by Head Chef Matt Weedon and Rene Pinedo, can prepare a host of delectable British dishes, using fresh, locally sourced produce. Sample our six-course tasting menu, along with our selection of handpicked pub classics and rare wines.

For the Alfresco diners amongst us, there’s the newly covered, well-heated terrace, boasting panoramic views of the Cotswolds. For those a little less optimistic about the British weather, there’s the choice between the sun-filled garden room or more formal restaurant.

3. Stop by for a spot of Sunday lunch

Top off the weekend, or end your Sunday ramble by joining us for a traditional Sunday lunch with all the trimmings. With extended lunch hours from 12-5pm, it’s the best way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon.

End your weekend ramble with a traditional Sunday lunch or hearty steak and chips. - Credit: Feathered Nest Inn

4. Escape to the country

The Inn is ideally located to explore the best of the Cotswolds. Stay in one of the four king-size or double rooms above the pub and enjoy the country walks, biking routes, and horse-riding opportunities right on our doorstep. The Oxfordshire and Diamond Way footpaths are less than a mile away, and ideal for hikers looking to make the most of the outdoors.

Each room comes with an en-suite and has everything you need for a tranquil getaway. Kick back with a complimentary gin and tonic, homemade cookies, and make use of the full range of Bramley bath and body products while enjoying the breath-taking views.

From June, you can stay in our newly built dog-friendly cottage. It’s private and you’ll enjoy setting your own pace for the day. The cottage comes with a kitchen, large bedroom, and modern bathroom. It’s great for a couple or small family.

5. Plan the intimate wedding you’ve always dreamed of

The Feathered Nest Inn is a romantic, idyllic setting ideal for a cosy, intimate wedding venue. - Credit: Feathered Nest Inn

To help make your special day perfect, we offer an exclusive wedding package. You’ll have private access to our four luxurious rooms, the garden, and bar areas. We offer private dining options to cater for your wedding, possess a full wedding license, and have space for up to 80 guests.

We’ll tailor every element of the day to suit you and can make planning your wedding simple and stress-free. Our extensive garden and terrace look out over the vast, rolling greenery of the Cotswolds and will provide a stunning, romantic backdrop to make your big day unforgettable.

How can you book?

The outdoor terrace will be open from April 12, 2021. From May 17, 2021 guests can make reservations for our indoor areas, hotel rooms and enquire about venue hire.

It’s always been my dream to run a hotel and restaurant, and I feel privileged to be a part of the Feathered Nest Inn’s long history. We can’t wait to re-open the doors of the Nest and continue to build upon the amazing reputation that lays before us.

Whether you’re coming to eat, drink or stay with us, we can’t wait to make the occasion a truly memorable one.

The Feathered Nest is a pub, restaurant, and hotel in Nether Westcote. Along with its place in the Michelin Guide, it’s been awarded three AA Rosettes 2020-2021, The Good Hotel Guide 2020, and received 5-stars in the AA’s Guest Accommodation Gold Star Award 2020.

Visit thefeatherednestinn.co.uk to book a table or a room.

Call 01933 833030 or email reservations@thefeatherednestinn.co.uk to enquire.