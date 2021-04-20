10 ways a creative writing retreat can benefit you

Promotion

Published: 1:43 PM April 20, 2021

No crowds, easy access from Rome and its own airport in Pescara, Abruzzo has something for everyone. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is there a story inside you, waiting to get out? Join Wendy and Cathie on a creative writing retreat in Abruzzo, the heart of Italy.

Wendy Ridolini of Sunflower Publishing and Cathie of Creative Writing Matters reveal 10 ways that a writing retreat can help nurture your creativity!

1. Enjoy a week of writing and relaxation in this spectacular region of Italy

Rich and authentic in its culture and history, Abruzzo will open your eyes to the hidden potential in your writing. Explore medieval hilltop towns, snow-capped mountains, national parks, sandy beaches and of course, designer shops.

2. Feel inspired by the breath-taking views

Stay in a stylish and contemporary country house overlooking the mountains and close to the sea. - Credit: Sunflower Publishing

Feel inspired as you wander through lavender-lined terraced gardens to the swimming pool. There are no interruptions or distractions here. You are free to write as much or as little you want. It’s the perfect place to focus on creating your story.

3. Attend interactive morning workshops on creative writing

We can offer advice and tips on how to plan your story, build your characters and develop your plot. Discover how to express thoughts, feelings and emotions in your writing.

4. A writing retreat brings people together

Take a trip into the mountains to see the impressive Gran Sasso (Great Rock). - Credit: Jacqueline Cupello

The retreat can bring people together from all walks of life, backgrounds and cultures – it’s a great place to share your writing journey with others.

5. Time to reflect on who you are as a writer

It gives time to reflect on who you are as a writer, how you can engage with your readers and the message you wish you share through your story. As a result, you’ll get to know yourself better and find your unique voice.

6. Our workshops include information and advice about how to self-publish

From designing eye-catching covers, formatting to launching your book on different platforms or even producing an audio book.

Have lunch at the coast on a traditional fishing 'trabocco.' - Credit: Luna Giandonato

7. You will have access to guidance and feedback throughout your stay

We offer one-to-one support, providing an unbiased, professional critique of your work to help validate your writing. Help, guidance and motivation are always on hand.

8. You can take part in live Q & A sessions with published authors

Find out about their writing journey, learn more about the industry, and apply their tips to your writing process.

Your chance to remove yourself from your everyday life and tell or finish the story buried inside you! - Credit: Stephanie Bailey

9. Discover how to share your story with the world

We will demonstrate how to create a successful marketing strategy to promote your book and provide you with the tools you need to reach your readers and share your message with them.

10. Enjoy the eclectic food and wine of Abruzzo which draws on pastoral, mountain and coastal cuisine

Freshly caught seafood and fish served by the sea while ‘arrosticini’ (meat on skewers) cooked over hot coals is enjoyed al fresco, in the wide outdoors. Served with a glass of Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, of course! Vi aspettiamo!

We are waiting for an update on coronavirus restrictions before finalising dates, but in the meantime, we’d love to hear from you. Contact us to book and find out more!

Send us a message on Twitter at ItalyWriters. Visit sunflowerpublishing.com to book and find out more.

Call 07517 876626 or email sunflowerpublishing23@gmail.co.uk