Frinton-on-Sea, Essex: 7 reasons why you should visit

Published: 5:40 PM August 19, 2021

Frinton-on-Sea is the ideal example of a small picturesque seaside. It retains undisturbed beauty, old-fashioned charm and stunning scenic surroundings. It’s a magical town that this county should be very proud of, so here's seven reasons spelling out exactly why you should visit. Words by Holly Eells.

1.The town fairly central

Located in the Tendring District, this is a family-favourite location as it is only 35 mins from Colchester (around 15 miles) and just two miles away from Walton-on-the-Naze.

2.Frinton-on-sea has Victorian beach huts

If you fancy the real seaside experience, be sure to hire one of the vibrant Victorian beach huts along the wide promenade adjacent to the beach. A great opportunity to pull up a chair, enjoy the magnificent views, and tuck into tasty food with loved ones.

Frinton-on-Sea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. It has great fish and chips

A trip to the beach doesn’t count if you haven’t had fish and chips; try Pier One on Connaught Avenue as a suggestion.

4.Connaught Avenue is lined with independent shops

On the topic of Connaught Avenue, be sure to have a little mooch around the array of locally owned independent shops, including N024 of Frinton Art Deco and Antiques, Caxton Books & Gallery, Great Danes and Mayfair Cards and Gifts. If you want to continue your shopping trip, Walton High Street is about half an hour away on foot.

Frinton-on-Sea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5.Enjoy the Greensward

A visit to Frinton would not be complete without a relaxed stroll along the famous Greensward, soaking up the views and getting that much-needed dose of vitamin sea.

6.The town hosts a theatre festival in summer

It may be too late for this summer, but be sure to book a show at Frinton Summer Theatre in 2022, which is the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the UK, with its traditional six-week productions.

Frinton-on-Sea, Essex - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7.It's easy to get to by train or car

With the option of arriving by car or train, Frinton is an experience for everyone. Not only a town by the glorious sea, but it also offers the peace and tranquillity that can be rare to find on a coastal trip.