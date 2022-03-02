6 reasons why you should visit Holmes Mill in Ribble Valley

Promotion

Holmes Mill in Clitheroe is the perfect all-day destination with a restaurant, brewery, food hall, bowling alley and more - Credit: Paul Adams

Planning a day trip or weekend away in Lancashire?

Located in Clitheroe, in the heart of Ribble Valley, Holmes Mill is fast becoming one of the North West’s top spots for food, drink and entertainment – all housed inside a historic textiles mill.

We chat to Lisa Robinson, manager at Holmes Mill, who tells us what makes a great outing and why it's the perfect all-day destination to relax and have fun with friends and family.

1) Sample, taste and buy the finest food and drink from Lancashire and beyond

The UK’s independent food scene has taken off in recent years, with food halls proving particularly popular thanks to their wide selection of culinary cuisines.

Part farm shop, part deli, part juice bar, the Bowland Food Hall at Holmes Mill is your chance to try and buy some of the best produce from growers, farmers, butchers, bakers and cheesemongers from across the North West.

The Bistro Bar & Grill has a brand-new menu featuring the finest seasonal ingredients from Lancashire and beyond - Credit: Holmes Mill

“The food hall showcases Lancashire’s fantastic independent food specialists, combining a vibrant market shopping experience with live demonstrations and a laid-back café perfect for a healthy breakfast, brunch or lunch,” says Lisa.

2) The re-opening of the Bistro Bar & Grill featuring locally-sourced products

When planning a day trip, food and drink are usually top of the agenda. This spring, Holmes Mill is re-opening the Bistro Bar & Grill with a brand-new menu featuring seasonal snacks and mouth-watering mains from the grill.

Located in the original Spinning Block, the restaurant offers a stylish setting to sample fresh, locally-sourced ingredients from the Food Hall. “The traditional bistro menu features meat from Bowland, seafood from Fleetwood, Lancaster and Manchester’s markets and fruit and veg from West Lancashire farms,” Lisa tells us.

The hotel and Bistro Bar & Grill is located in the historic Spinning Block - Credit: Paul McMullin

At the heart of the restaurant is a gin distillery and the team at Bowland Brewery have started making their own house gin which will be launched in the coming months.

3) Visit an award-winning Brewery and Beer Hall

Clitheroe has become something of a hotspot for real ale enthusiasts in the North West, with an ever-growing roster of independent breweries and bars.

The CAMRA award-winning Bowland Beer Hall at Holmes Mill is a firm favourite with both locals and visitors, featuring the longest continuous bar in England and 42 hand pulls. The bar serves its own award-winning Bowland Brewery beers alongside a rotating selection of IPAs and range of lagers and ciders. There’s also weekly ‘Drink it Dry’ nights, with half-price beers every Monday and Thursday.

“The beer hall has got a bit of a cult following thanks to its huge selection of cask ales and lively atmosphere from the Bavarian beer hall-style communal tables,” says Lisa.

“There are also plenty of cosy tables for couples and it’s great for casual dining, with favourites like burgers, hot dogs and pies on offer.”

4) Take part in fun family activities

If you’re searching for an activity that appeals to kids and big kids alike, you can’t go wrong with bowling. In spring, Holmes Mill is launching Lancashire’s first-ever duckpin bowling alley in the old Boiler House.

“It’s similar to tenpin bowling but the pins and bowling balls are smaller, the lanes are shorter and you don’t have to wear bowling shoes,” explains Lisa.

“Boiler House Bowling appeals to everyone, whether it’s a fun evening with friends, a date night activity or a kids’ party.”

For more laid-back entertainment, next door at The Weaving Shed there’s an Everyman Cinema showing the latest blockbusters and exclusive screenings.

5) Make the most of your visit to Ribble Valley with an overnight stay

Why not extend your day trip and explore what Ribble Valley has to offer with an overnight stay at the Holmes Mill boutique hotel? 1823 Spinning Block Hotel offers 39 individually designed guestrooms in a stunning conversion of the oldest building within the site.

The Spinning Block hotel features many of the building's original features - Credit: Paul McMullin

“The hotel was designed to honour Lancashire’s industrial heritage and the landmark building has been lovingly restored to emphasise its original features,” says Lisa.

“During your stay be sure to visit our sister restaurant and Ribble Valley legend, the Emporium, and explore the charming surrounding villages and picturesque Forest of Bowland.”

6) Experience exciting events

If you’re looking to time your visit to Holmes Mill with an event, there’s plenty going on throughout the spring and summer months. The venue’s calendar is already filling up with a host of unique activities, from their sell-out 'Beer, Burger and Bingo' evenings and 'Meet the Brewer' events to wedding showcases for couples looking to tie the knot in the historic setting.

Lisa says there are also plans to bring back some of the popular events held at Holmes Mill pre-covid, including regular brewery tours, live music in the mill yard, beer launches, food tastings and more.

To find out more about Holmes Mill, visit holmesmill.co.uk or call 01200 407120.