Win a luxury stay for two at Fingals on the River Dart 

Win

Fingals is a Grade II-listed manor house mentioned in the Domesday Book and which is surrounded by six unique luxury holiday homes.

It’s idyllic setting near Dartmouth makes it the perfect place to explore South Devon. Walk or boat along the River Dart, amble through nearby woodlands or hike on the beautiful South West Coast Path. Fingals is also dog friendly, so your four-legged friend is invited too.

Up for grabs is a luxury weekend stay for two in The Folly, created by artist and architect Andras Kaldor. Built on top of the original manor farm mill house, The Folly sits so comfortably in the middle of the old garden walls that it looks like it has been there forever – and you will wish you could be too. From the sunny balcony at the front you overlook the immaculate grass tennis court and wonderfully groomed Fingals gardens. To the rear of The Folly is a mini wilderness inhabited by butterflies, dragonflies, kingfishers and the occasional otter. Imagine gazing out across the Devon hills, snuggling up by the wood-burner or lying in bed listening to the gently flowing Barberry brook.

Fingals is run with charm, humour and a dash of idiosyncrasy thanks to hosts Richard and Sheila Johnston. Richard bought Fingals as a run-down manor farmhouse in 1981 and over the years, transformed it into a chic hotel as an escape for city dwellers. Sheila joined him in 1993 with two young children and they ran it together, recently converting it to six self-catering properties that are available for guests to rent throughout the year. Richard and Sheila are now renovating the Manor Farm House to make it ready for groups of up to 12 guests in 2023. Richard said, ‘We’ve been welcoming guests to our very special part of the world for over 40 years. We’re really excited to be making some changes in the manor house, it’s the perfect place for groups to come away, relax, unwind and enjoy everything the area has to offer.’

fingals.co.uk

For your chance to win, fill in the form below



