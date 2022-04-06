Competition: Win a short break on an Essex Island for the family

Win

Win a four-night break with Away Resorts on Mersea, the most easterly island in England, as well as a canoeing or kayaking session with Mersea Island Watersports for a family of four and complimentary tickets to Colchester Castle and Colchester Zoo.

Mersea Island Holiday Park, Away Resorts - Credit: Away Resorts

Mersea Island Holiday Park

Win a four night stay for up to six people in classic accommodation at Mersea Island Holiday Park.

Cross the Blackwater Estuary onto Mersea Island in Essex and you are in a different world, and one where you can be your best, most carefree self.

The resort has an indoor heated swimming pool, an adventure playground and a private beach, perfect for those sunset walks, and is next to Cudmore Grove, a beautiful nature reserve overlooking the Colne and Blackwater Estuaries with stunning views out to sea, across to Brightlingsea Harbour and over rolling grasslands and meadows.

As you unwind, take time to explore and discover all the hidden gems that the island has to offer, with Mersea Island Holiday Park as your tranquil base.

Mersea Island

Dine on local shellfish at the West Mersea Oyster Bar, seek out the coloured beach huts or take a dip in the lovely indoor swimming pool to refresh your body and soul.

And for refreshment of a different kind, head over to the local vineyard for some of England’s finest wines and gins. With historic Colchester only a short drive away, there is so much to explore that you’ll wonder why you’ve never heard of this hidden gem before.

Right next door to Cudmore Grove National Park which has a spectacular private beach, Mersea Island Holiday Park is paradise for walkers and nature-lovers too so get set for a holiday to remember. Once you have discovered Mersea Island, you’ll want to come back time and time again!

Prize includes a paddleboard or kayak lesson for four people - Credit: Visit Essex

Mersea Island Watersports

Founded in 2013, the team at Mersea Island Watersports are passionate about making the water accessible to everyone so, to that end, they offer tutored experiences from their centre, right on the harbour at Mersea.

From where you can explore the unique coastline along with the many creeks and islands. Prize includes a one-hour paddleboard or kayak lesson for four people.

Colchester Castle tells the fascinating story of the first recorded town in England - Credit: Visit Colchester

Colchester Castle

Built on the foundations of the Roman temple to Claudius and set in the lovely surroundings of Castle Park, Colchester Castle tells the fascinating story of the first recorded town in England.

Packed full of interactive exhibits, you’ll be enthralled by the dungeons where the Manningtree witches were interrogated or appalled by the unsanitary conditions the Siege of Colchester caused in the town.

Climb aboard and drive a Roman chariot or experience the thrill of Boudicca’s invasion and ran-sacking of the town and marvel at the treasures recently excavated from under the Roman town.

Colchester Zoo is home to more than 180 species. - Credit: Visit Essex

Colchester Zoo

Discover over set in 60 acres of parkland and lakes at Colchester Zoo. Visit the many different habitats from around the world, from the humid home of the Komodo dragon, to the zoo’s very own African plain. With so much to see and do, your wild adventure awaits.

