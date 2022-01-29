5 romantic places to spend Valentine's day on the Wirral Peninsula

If you’re looking for a backdrop to your romance this year, head to the Wirral Peninsula for beautiful coastline and stunning landscapes.

Words and photographs by Jade Wright

The dramatic beach at Hoylake - Credit: Jade Wright

North Wirral Coastal Park

Away from the hustle and bustle, this walking and cycling trail lends itself perfectly to spending time on the stunning Wirral coastline with your loved one. At four miles in length and 200 acres in area, it follows the route of the coastline between Dove Point at Meols and the Kings Parade at New Brighton. It’s the perfect spot for chasing the famous Wirral sunsets, setting over the Welsh hills to the west. Keep your eyes out too for seals and rare birds, the area is one of the most important estuaries in Europe for overwintering wildfowl and waders.

Don’t miss: If you set off from West Kirby at low tide check and double-check tide times before travelling. You can walk out to Hilbre Islands, an archipelago of unspoilt islands, with rare bird and wildlife. Listen out too for the resident seal colony, once believed to be mermaids luring in sailors with their beautiful singing. Don’t attempt the walk from Hoylake though – as close as it looks, there are patches of quicksand, which could end up giving your romantic day a sinking feeling.

Green Lane, Wallasey, wirral.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/parks-and-open-spaces/north-wirral-coastal-park

The New Brighton Rainbow Goddess - Credit: New Brighton Street Art

New Brighton

Cooler than smashed avocado in a Baltic Triangle microbrewery, New Brighton has kicked off its old bucket and spade image and is now home to a wealth of independent small businesses. Many have travelled over the Mersey from Liverpool’s bustling centre, attracted by lower rents and the coastal town’s spectacular Victorian architecture.

If your other half is more cool and quirky than traditional rose-garden type, take them for a stroll around fort perch rock, or the beautiful beach looking out over Liverpool docks, the Pier Head and the three graces.

Don’t miss: The Victoria Quarter. Just up the hill from the main prom, by the train station, it’s a haven of cool independent businesses. It is also home to one of the best street-art galleries in the country, with commissions painted by some huge Instagram stars including Insa, who sprayed his biggest-ever artwork on a whole block of shops. With regular art galleries closed, it’s a breath of fresh air to walk around this huge public art collection.

Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wallasey CH45 2JF, newbrightonstreetart.com

Thurstaston beach - Credit: Jade Wright

Thurstaston

Ticking off both the coast and countryside themes, Thurstaston is home to a popular beach, and the spectacular Wirral Country Park, with views over the Dee Estuary toward the Welsh Hills. Thurstaston is also a favourite for many cyclists and walkers thanks to the 12-mile-long Wirral Way running through the village. This part of the trail uses a pathway left behind by a railway line which was removed in the 1950s.

Don’t miss: Thurstaston Common. Scale its brief but steep incline for the best views, on a clear day you can see the Liverpool skyline, and possibly even make out Blackpool Tower on the horizon, and on the other side the Welsh hills, with Snowdon in the distance.

School Lane, Wirral CH61 0HH, nationaltrust.org.uk/features/our-diverse-wirral-landscape

Heswall Fields, The Wirral - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Phil Neag

Heswall Fields

February’s low sun can create some spectacular vistas over the Dee estuary, where wet sands appear as mirrors across the estuary, reflecting the beautiful landscapes. To get away from it all, head down to Heswall Fields to spot wading birds and see the dunlin, knot and even the egrets hunting in the gullies just offshore.

Don’t miss: A world away from the hustle and bustle, take your special someone and walk along the cliffs to a glimpse of a hen harrier, marsh harrier, peregrine falcon or even a merlin.

Banks Road, Heswall, CH60 9JS, nationaltrust.org.uk/features/our-diverse-wirral-landscape

Ness Gardens - Credit: Jade Wright



Ness Gardens

These botanic gardens were born of one man’s passionate interest in plants and his desire to share that interest with others. Today it is owned by the University of Liverpool, who keep up Arthur Kilpin Bulley’s century-old collection of plants, and a huge variety of planting areas. An avid plant-hunter, he collected varieties with vibrant year-round colour, as well as outstanding collections of rhododendrons, camellias, snowdrops and sorbus. With rolling planting across 64 acres, the gardens house a living collection of 15,000 plants many of which were early introductions from China, the Himalayas, Tibet and Burma

Don’t miss: February sees the early species of bumblebees out foraging on warm days, among carpets of snowdrops and witch hazels, plus camellias flowering in the pinewood.

Neston Road, Little Neston, Ness CH64 4AY, .liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens

