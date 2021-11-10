Things to do in Worcester this Christmas

Historic city of Worcester will be full of festive fun in the winter of 2021.

Worcester’s Victorian Fayre has been a firm favourite in the city’s festive calendar since it began in 1992. The fayre, which takes place from Thursday, December 2 through to Sunday, December 5, now welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year but stays true to its roots with Victorian-themed characters, festive treats, delicious street food and a wonderful atmosphere.

With almost 200 stalls filling Worcester’s historic streets, selling all sorts of delightful Christmas goodies, handmade items, local produce and not forgetting the extremely tempting international street food.

As well as a wonderful array of stalls, visitors will be treated to a fantastic programme of entertainment, including Victorian characters, lofty entertainers on stilts, brilliant musicians, and buskers on street corners. No visit to the fayre would be complete without a ride on the traditional vintage carousel in the Cornmarket and a journey along New Street and Friar Street, Worcester’s independent quarter, home to wonderful shops and fantastic restaurants.

Worcester welcomes a brand-new Christmas market to the city this year, opening seven days a week, from Thursday, December 6 to Thursday, December 23. Wooden chalets will run the length of the High Street, dressed and lit to add to the festive atmosphere. The High Street will host 25 stalls selling treats and gifts, including jewellery, wildlife artwork, Christmas decorations and doughnuts, and shoppers will be treated to festive entertainment each weekend.

As well as the stalls, shoppers will be able to visit Worcester’s fantastic range of retailers including High Street names like Jack Wills as well as many independent retailers selling a whole range of products. Worcester also has plenty of opportunities to take the weight off your feet with many welcoming cafés, bars, and restaurants.

Worcester Christmas Lights Switch-On takes place Saturday, November 27, and there will be entertainment in Worcester city centre all day, culminating in the big switch-on in Cathedral Square at 6pm. Expect to see family-friendly entertainment, walkabout characters, special offers and business giveaways from many of Worcester’s fantastic retailers.

From December 1-January 2, 2022, Worcester Cathedral will be aglow with an avenue of glittering Christmas Trees, beautifully decorated by local organisations and displayed in the atmospheric medieval Cloister daily (excluding Christmas Day). The trees will be innovatively and individually designed and decorated by local schools, charities, businesses, and organisations.