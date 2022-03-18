Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
York's 'tourism gems' named

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 4:34 PM March 18, 2022
York Gin - named 'shop of the year' 

York Gin - named 'shop of the year' - Credit: York Gin

York’s ‘Tourism Oscars’ celebrated the city’s best attractions, accommodation and eateries. 

The fun-packed York Maze was named 'event of the year' 

The fun-packed York Maze was named 'attraction of the year' - Credit: visityork.org

York Maze was named winner of ‘event of the year’ and York Gin 'shop of the year' in the prestigious Visit York Tourism Awards held at York Racecourse.  

The event shines a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and winners across a number of categories have been automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 to compete for the crown of the country’s best. 

Visit York Tourism Awards 2022 Winners

Visit York Tourism Awards 2022 Winners - Credit: milnerCreative

Here’s the roll call of shining stars: 

Taste of England Award 

Grays Court Hotel. York 

Grays Court Hotel. York - Credit: visityork.org/ACR

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel 

New Tourism Business Award 

The Deathly Dark Tours 

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year 

Heritage Escapes (York) 

Large Hotel of the Year 

The Grand, York 

Small Hotel of the Year 

Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant 

Resilience and Innovation 

The Web Adventure Park 

Winners - the JORVIK team 

Winners - the JORVIK team -Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Credit: milnerCreative

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year 

JORVIK Viking Centre 

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year 

Mother Shipton's 

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year 

Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm 

Pub of the Year 

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub 

Experience of the Year 

The Bloody Tour of York 

B&B and Guest House of the Year 

Tower Guest House 

Unsung Hero Award 

Adam Wardale, General Manager at Middletons Hotel - Part of the ‘House of Daniel Thwaites’ collective  

