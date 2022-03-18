York Gin - named 'shop of the year' - Credit: York Gin

York’s ‘Tourism Oscars’ celebrated the city’s best attractions, accommodation and eateries.

York Maze was named winner of ‘event of the year’ and York Gin 'shop of the year' in the prestigious Visit York Tourism Awards held at York Racecourse.

The event shines a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and winners across a number of categories have been automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.

Here’s the roll call of shining stars:

Taste of England Award

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel

New Tourism Business Award

The Deathly Dark Tours

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Heritage Escapes (York)

Large Hotel of the Year

The Grand, York

Small Hotel of the Year

Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant

Resilience and Innovation

The Web Adventure Park

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

JORVIK Viking Centre

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Mother Shipton's

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm

Pub of the Year

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Experience of the Year

The Bloody Tour of York

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Tower Guest House

Unsung Hero Award

Adam Wardale, General Manager at Middletons Hotel - Part of the ‘House of Daniel Thwaites’ collective