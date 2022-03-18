York's 'tourism gems' named
- Credit: York Gin
York’s ‘Tourism Oscars’ celebrated the city’s best attractions, accommodation and eateries.
York Maze was named winner of ‘event of the year’ and York Gin 'shop of the year' in the prestigious Visit York Tourism Awards held at York Racecourse.
The event shines a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and winners across a number of categories have been automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.
Here’s the roll call of shining stars:
Taste of England Award
The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel
New Tourism Business Award
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
Heritage Escapes (York)
Large Hotel of the Year
Small Hotel of the Year
Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant
Resilience and Innovation
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
Pub of the Year
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Experience of the Year
B&B and Guest House of the Year
Unsung Hero Award
Adam Wardale, General Manager at Middletons Hotel - Part of the ‘House of Daniel Thwaites’ collective