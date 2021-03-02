Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
12 beautiful photographs of blossom in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:14 PM March 2, 2021   
The Stray, Harrogate

The Stray, Harrogate - Credit: Rob McEwen

One of the finest indications that winter is on its way out is the spectacular display of blossom around the green spaces of the county. Most people associate spring blossom to the imported cherry blossom which is the national flower of Japan, however blossom is the term given to a cluster of flowers that bloom on any plant - so people include magnolia, hawthorn and blackthorn as “blossoming” varieties.

The most famous example of cherry blossom in Yorkshire is undoubtedly the The Stray in the centre of Harrogate. The tree lined avenues that criss-cross the 200 acres of grassland in the heart of the spa town turn into an explosion of pink in Spring.

This is in addition to the daffodils and crocus displays that are abundant across the green spaces and parks across Yorkshire.

Have you spotted any fine displays of blossom in Yorkshire? Send them to us ay photos@yorkshirelife.co.uk
 

Blossom varieties to spot while out walking this spring


The Stray, Harrogate

The Stray, Harrogate - Credit: Rob McEwen

Cherry Blossom, Addingham

Cherry Blossom, Addingham - Credit: Phil Moon

Cherry Blossom, Hull

Cherry Blossom, Hull - Credit: Mike Redhead

Harrogate Blossom

Harrogate Blossom - Credit: Philip Doncaster

Reflection of Cherry Blossom, Harrogate Stray

Reflection of Cherry Blossom, Harrogate Stray - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Blossom bench, Harrogate

Blossom bench, Harrogate - Credit: Philip Doncaster

Blossom by the White Lion Pub, Hebden Bridge

Blossom by the White Lion Pub, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Rebecca Greenwood

Cherry Blossom alongside Tewit Well on Harrogate Stray

Cherry Blossom alongside Tewit Well on Harrogate Stray - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Cherry Blossom in East Yorkshire

Cherry Blossom in East Yorkshire - Credit: Mike Redhead

Cherry Blossom in front of York Station and Hotel

Cherry Blossom in front of York Station and Hotel - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Cherry Blossom in Rydings Park, Brighouse

Cherry Blossom in Rydings Park, Brighouse - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Cherry Blossom in York with pleasure boats on the River Ouse

Cherry Blossom in York with pleasure boats on the River Ouse - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe


