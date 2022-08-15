Yorkshire Coast to Coast walk upgraded to National Trail status

The Coast to Coast walking route which finishes at Robin Hood's Bay and covers the North York Moors has been upgraded to National Trail status.

The Wainstones is a high point on the coast-to-coast walk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Natural England will invest £5.6 million to upgrade Wainwright's famous 197-mile path which starts at St Bees in Cumbria and is a hugely popular walking route.

There are significant benefits to the Coast to Coast becoming a part of the internationally recognised National Trails family including:

The path is made more accessible for people of different abilities. This could include measures to remove stiles and using accessible gates where possible

High quality signage, waymarking, path surfaces and infrastructure are provided consistently across the whole route

Circular paths and link routes are developed to make the trail more accessible for those interested in taking shorter walks

The route is well promoted including being featured on the Visit Britain and National Trail’s website to create new opportunities for international and domestic tourism

Work with local businesses to ensure they are aware of the potential economic opportunities of the route

A long term commitment to funding to help the local authorities maintain the path





The coast-to-coast takes in beautiful Swaledale - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Natural England will work alongside the Lake District, North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks as well as Cumbria and North Yorkshire County Councils to improve the path. Enhancements will be undertaken over three years with the upgraded path expected to open in 2025. It is intended that the new National Trail will closely follow the existing route.

Northallerton, Richmond, Whitby are among the seven towns within 5 km of the route and investment in the path will promote levelling up through improved health, wellbeing and public access opportunities for local communities close by.





High moorland views across the North York Moors on Wainwright's famous trek - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Natural England will also work with local communities and local authorities boost access to nature for all abilities. This will include working with disabled user groups and developing circular paths: to make more of the route accessible for shorter day or part-day circular walks/ rides, these could start in towns and villages or car parks, shops or pubs.

Julia Bradbury said: 'Having walked the walk (and talked the talk!), and promoted its virtues on TV and in print, I know exactly why it is one of the great Alfred Wainwright’s most popular routes. Taking in the magical Lake District, to the heights of the peaks and the rolling landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and Moors - it is just stunning.

Eric Robson OBE DL, Chairman, The Wainwright Society added, 'The designation of Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Walk as a National Trail has long been one of the Society’s ambitions. The Walk is one of the country’s most popular long-distance routes, and helps support businesses and jobs from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay, including in some of the north’s most sparsely populated rural communities. We very much welcome, therefore, the news that the route will become a new National Trail. This is the start, of course, of bringing the project to successful fruition. But this is a very exciting and important step and we look forward to working with partners along the route to establish the C2C Walk as one of the UK’s great National Trails. As Alfred Wainwright said of the walk he devised: 'Surely there cannot be a finer itinerary for a long-distance walk!'