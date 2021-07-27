Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

5 great countryside picnics spots in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 6:44 PM July 27, 2021   
M72GR8 Picnic on a summer at Rievaulx Abbey the first Cistercian monastery in the north of England,

The perfect picnic spot - Rievaulx Abbey is a calm, green space - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

If you love big views and green spaces head to the hills for some fresh air feasting fun. We've also added some walk suggestions from our archive to help you make a day of it.

Grassington
Between Grassington and Conistone head to Grass Wood, an ancient woodland carpeted with wild flowers. www.ydmt.org/grassington-meadows-wharfedale

6 great walks near Grassington

Rievaulx Abbey
The calming grounds of Rievaulx Abbey near Helmsley are alovely spot for a picnic. There's a walking route from Helmsley which is a good way to work up an appetite. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/rievaulx-abbey

North York Moors walk - Rievaulx Abbey and Hambleton Hills
 

Yorke’s Folly
For a big view, Yorke’s Folly overlooks the village of Bewerley, and sits on the Nidderdale Way. It was commissioned by the Yorke family to look like the ruin of an east window or church crossing. Locally known as ‘Two Stoops’. nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/yorkes-folly 

6 great walks near Pateley Bridge
 

Guisborough Forest
Explore Guisborough Forest via the disused railway path and walk along the Cleveland Way to Highcliffe Nab and beyond to visit Hanging Stone. forestryengland.uk/guisborough-forest 

8 of the best woodland walks in Yorkshire
 

Brimham Rocks
The amazing collection of natural rock formations set amongst the dramatic moorland at Brimham Rocks make this a brilliant place for a picnic in summer. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks

Yorkshire walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks
 

READ MORE: 5 great waterside picnics spots in Yorkshire

READ MORE: 5 top picnic spots in York

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
The Glasshouse at the Grove in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
Bella has been waiting 450 days to find a forever home 

Surrey Life

Can you rehome Surrey’s loneliest dog? 

Jane Thynne

person
Comments powered by Disqus