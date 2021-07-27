5 great countryside picnics spots in Yorkshire

Published: 6:44 PM July 27, 2021

If you love big views and green spaces head to the hills for some fresh air feasting fun. We've also added some walk suggestions from our archive to help you make a day of it.

Grassington

Between Grassington and Conistone head to Grass Wood, an ancient woodland carpeted with wild flowers. www.ydmt.org/grassington-meadows-wharfedale



6 great walks near Grassington





Rievaulx Abbey

The calming grounds of Rievaulx Abbey near Helmsley are alovely spot for a picnic. There's a walking route from Helmsley which is a good way to work up an appetite. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/rievaulx-abbey

North York Moors walk - Rievaulx Abbey and Hambleton Hills



Yorke’s Folly

For a big view, Yorke’s Folly overlooks the village of Bewerley, and sits on the Nidderdale Way. It was commissioned by the Yorke family to look like the ruin of an east window or church crossing. Locally known as ‘Two Stoops’. nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/yorkes-folly

6 great walks near Pateley Bridge



Guisborough Forest

Explore Guisborough Forest via the disused railway path and walk along the Cleveland Way to Highcliffe Nab and beyond to visit Hanging Stone. forestryengland.uk/guisborough-forest

8 of the best woodland walks in Yorkshire



Brimham Rocks

The amazing collection of natural rock formations set amongst the dramatic moorland at Brimham Rocks make this a brilliant place for a picnic in summer. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks

Yorkshire walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks



READ MORE: 5 great waterside picnics spots in Yorkshire

READ MORE: 5 top picnic spots in York