5 great countryside picnics spots in Yorkshire
If you love big views and green spaces head to the hills for some fresh air feasting fun. We've also added some walk suggestions from our archive to help you make a day of it.
Grassington
Between Grassington and Conistone head to Grass Wood, an ancient woodland carpeted with wild flowers. www.ydmt.org/grassington-meadows-wharfedale
Rievaulx Abbey
The calming grounds of Rievaulx Abbey near Helmsley are alovely spot for a picnic. There's a walking route from Helmsley which is a good way to work up an appetite. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/rievaulx-abbey
Yorke’s Folly
For a big view, Yorke’s Folly overlooks the village of Bewerley, and sits on the Nidderdale Way. It was commissioned by the Yorke family to look like the ruin of an east window or church crossing. Locally known as ‘Two Stoops’. nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/yorkes-folly
Guisborough Forest
Explore Guisborough Forest via the disused railway path and walk along the Cleveland Way to Highcliffe Nab and beyond to visit Hanging Stone. forestryengland.uk/guisborough-forest
Brimham Rocks
The amazing collection of natural rock formations set amongst the dramatic moorland at Brimham Rocks make this a brilliant place for a picnic in summer. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks
