5 places to explore Yorkshire's architectural heritage

Published: 8:42 AM June 11, 2021

These historical buildings illustrate just some of the architectural grandeur that can found across the county.

See the famous Rose Window at York Minster

Trip back in time at the stunning York Minster, and be blown away by the scale, size and beauty of the famous historic site.

yorkminster.org

Explore the treasure trove that is the Piece Hall

One of the most beautiful and sensitive restorations to a heritage site to have taken place in the last few years, the Piece Hall in Halifax is well worth a wander.

thepiecehall.co.uk

Play in a very grand parkland

Harewood House, Yorkshire’s 2020 Large Visitor Attraction of the Year combines culture and fun within its 250-year-old house, gardens, bird garden, play and parkland.

Harewood.org harewoodholidays.com



Find the fig trees at Fountains Abbey

Another one of the largest and best-preserved Cistercian sites, the grounds are also sprawling and full of wonder for children and adults alike.

nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden

Take to the stage at the Georgian Theatre Royal

Experience the steep stage and original theatre pit, while travelling back in time, at Britain’s oldest working theatre in its original form.

georgiantheatreroyal.co.uk