5 places to explore Yorkshire's architectural heritage

Bethan Andrews

Published: 8:42 AM June 11, 2021   
The stunning Piece Hall

Piece Hall in Halifax - Credit: Paul White

These historical buildings illustrate just some of the architectural grandeur that can found across the county.

See the famous Rose Window at York Minster 
Trip back in time at the stunning York Minster, and be blown away by the scale, size and beauty of the famous historic site. 
yorkminster.org 

READ MORE: 5 weird and wonderful things to see in York Minster

Explore the treasure trove that is the Piece Hall  
One of the most beautiful and sensitive restorations to a heritage site to have taken place in the last few years, the Piece Hall in Halifax is well worth a wander.  
thepiecehall.co.uk 

Play in a very grand parkland  
Harewood House, Yorkshire’s 2020 Large Visitor Attraction of the Year combines culture and fun within its 250-year-old house, gardens, bird garden, play and parkland. 
Harewood.org harewoodholidays.com 

  
Find the fig trees at Fountains Abbey 
Another one of the largest and best-preserved Cistercian sites, the grounds are also sprawling and full of wonder for children and adults alike.  
nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden 

READ MORE: 5 things to see at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Take to the stage at the Georgian Theatre Royal  
Experience the steep stage and original theatre pit, while travelling back in time, at Britain’s oldest working theatre in its original form.  
georgiantheatreroyal.co.uk 

