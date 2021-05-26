5 ways to experience the high points of Yorkshire

Published: 10:34 AM May 26, 2021

Brimham Rocks is an amazing collection of weird and wonderful rock formations, sculpted over centuries by ice, wind and rain. - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Chris

Clifftops, hill summits and waterfalls, Yorkshire has plenty to discover for those with a head for heights.

Take it to the top at Brimham Rocks

The Biological Site of Specific Scientific Interest is a place like no other, and the views from the top are second to none.

nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks

READ MORE: Yorkshire walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks

Spot seabirds at Bempton Cliffs

One of the UK’s top wildlife spectacles, particularly when half a million seabirds gather, there’s an awful lot to discover from the high viewpoints.

rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/bempton-cliffs/

READ MORE: Photographs of gannets at Bempton Cliffs

Pull a pint at the highest pub in England

The Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in the British Isles and has become somewhat famous for people getting snowed in for a lock-in at the isolated location.

tanhillinn.com

READ MORE: 10 North Yorkshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Climb the heights at Dalby Forest

Trek along the treeline to the dizzying heights of the Yorkshire forest, and muster up your courage on the high ropes at Go Ape.

goape.co.uk/locations/dalby

See the power of nature at Hardraw Force

Look on in awe at England`s largest single drop waterfall, a reputed 100 foot drop and then head for a Yorkshire pint at the historic Green Dragon Inn.

hardrawforce.com/waterfall.html

READ MORE: Yorkshire Dales walk - Hardraw Force & Abbotside Common

READ MORE: 10 great hill walks in Yorkshire