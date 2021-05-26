Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

5 ways to experience the high points of Yorkshire

Logo Icon

Bethan Andrews

Published: 10:34 AM May 26, 2021   
Visitors at Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire. Brimham Rocks is an amazing collection of weird and wond

Brimham Rocks is an amazing collection of weird and wonderful rock formations, sculpted over centuries by ice, wind and rain. - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Chris

Clifftops, hill summits and waterfalls, Yorkshire has plenty to discover for those with a head for heights.

Take it to the top at Brimham Rocks 
The Biological Site of Specific Scientific Interest is a place like no other, and the views from the top are second to none.  
nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks 

READ MORE: Yorkshire walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks

Spot seabirds at Bempton Cliffs 
One of the UK’s top wildlife spectacles, particularly when half a million seabirds gather, there’s an awful lot to discover from the high viewpoints.  
rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/bempton-cliffs/ 

READ MORE: Photographs of gannets at Bempton Cliffs

Pull a pint at the highest pub in England  
The Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in the British Isles and has become somewhat famous for people getting snowed in for a lock-in at the isolated location.  
tanhillinn.com 

READ MORE: 10 North Yorkshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Climb the heights at Dalby Forest 
Trek along the treeline to the dizzying heights of the Yorkshire forest, and muster up your courage on the high ropes at Go Ape.  
goape.co.uk/locations/dalby

See the power of nature at Hardraw Force 
Look on in awe at England`s largest single drop waterfall, a reputed 100 foot drop and then head for a Yorkshire pint at the historic Green Dragon Inn. 
hardrawforce.com/waterfall.html

READ MORE: Yorkshire Dales walk - Hardraw Force & Abbotside Common

READ MORE: 10 great hill walks in Yorkshire

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Great Budworth

Cheshire Life

Cheshire's photogenic towns and villages

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon
Giffords Circus

Cotswold Life

REVIEW: Drumming up a storm with Giffords Circus' The Hooley

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon
Provence Rose

Yorkshire Life

Win a selection of Provence Rose wine

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
The Glasshouse at the Grove in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus