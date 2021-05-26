5 ways to experience the high points of Yorkshire
Bethan Andrews
- Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Chris
Clifftops, hill summits and waterfalls, Yorkshire has plenty to discover for those with a head for heights.
Take it to the top at Brimham Rocks
The Biological Site of Specific Scientific Interest is a place like no other, and the views from the top are second to none.
nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks
READ MORE: Yorkshire walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks
Spot seabirds at Bempton Cliffs
One of the UK’s top wildlife spectacles, particularly when half a million seabirds gather, there’s an awful lot to discover from the high viewpoints.
rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/bempton-cliffs/
READ MORE: Photographs of gannets at Bempton Cliffs
Pull a pint at the highest pub in England
The Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in the British Isles and has become somewhat famous for people getting snowed in for a lock-in at the isolated location.
tanhillinn.com
READ MORE: 10 North Yorkshire walks close to AA recommended pubs
Climb the heights at Dalby Forest
Trek along the treeline to the dizzying heights of the Yorkshire forest, and muster up your courage on the high ropes at Go Ape.
goape.co.uk/locations/dalby
See the power of nature at Hardraw Force
Look on in awe at England`s largest single drop waterfall, a reputed 100 foot drop and then head for a Yorkshire pint at the historic Green Dragon Inn.
hardrawforce.com/waterfall.html
READ MORE: Yorkshire Dales walk - Hardraw Force & Abbotside Common
READ MORE: 10 great hill walks in Yorkshire