7 romantic walks for Valentine's day in Yorkshire

Sunsets and crashing waves, endless acres of lonely moors, pretty palaces and mysterious woodland. Here’s our pick of places to get lost with a loved one...

Castle Howard - Credit: Adrian Bishop

Brideshead Revisited - Castle Howard

On a frosty morning or as the sun goes down, majestic Castle Howard looks stunningly opulent. You can stop off at the estate’s farm shop and create your own picnic to enjoy as you explore the grounds, Great Lake and this wonderful part of Ryedale.

castlehoward.co.uk/the-estate/walking

With smoke in the air the sun is setting over the Pennines near Pateley Bridge close to Brimham Rocks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lovers' Leap - Brimham Rocks

Go to Brimham Rocks and share a story that's been embedded in the stone (and local folklore) for generations. It's said that way back in the mists of time, Edwin and Julia were madly in love but were forbade to see each other. Unable to face life apart, they decided to leap from the rocks and spend eternity together. Fortunately, instead of plummeting to their deaths in a gory tumble of limbs and teeth, the couple floated gently to the ground in such a miraculous fashion that Julia's disapproving father changed his mind and consented to their marriage. Their launch pad to matrimony is now fondly known as Lovers' Leap.

nationaltrust.org.uk/brimham-rocks

Haworth's remote and wild surrounding moorland, including the Low Withens, High Withens and Top Withens, provided the inspiraton for Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bronte romance - Haworth Moor

Straddling the Pennines, this invigorating walk sweeps through the wild moorland and heather which was an inspiration for the Bronte sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne. The paths and track on this route provide views up to Top Withens ruins, connected locally to Emily’s famous novel Wuthering Heights and the surrounding moors. The walk is 4.8 miles long.

yorkshirewater.com/things-to-do/haworth-moor-walk/

Stainforth stepping stones - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hold hands - Stainforth

A steadying hand might be needed over the stepping stones at Stainforth near Settle. Take in the famous 17th century packhorse bridge and then pass the famous waterfall that is Stainforth Force. visitsettle.co.uk/stainforth-force

A photograph of two trees at Twistleton Scar being covered in beautiful golden light - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Watch the sun rise - Twistleton Scar

Take a flask, warm clothes and big boots to see the sun rise at Twistleton Scar, famous for its limestone pavements and windswept trees. Also great for views of Yorkshire’s ‘big three’ peaks. Start from the car park at Chapel-le-Dale.

where2walk.co.uk/walk/twistleton-scar-from-chapel-le-dale/

Steps on the coastal path at Flamborough Head - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be beside the seaside - Flamborough

Be invigorated by a stunning coastal path where you can feel alone against the world. From Flamborough North Landing, follow the cliff top path across the inlet known as Holmes Gut. You can see many caves from here and soon reach Thornwick Bay. Finish the day with lobster to share at Bridlington Bay!

walkingtheriding.eastriding.gov.uk

Enjoy a riverside walk at Burnsall - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stop at the kissing gate - Burnsall

Burnsall is a gorgeous spot with any number of walks starting from the village. Easy does it on the a route starting in Burnsall and following the River Wharfe. A 700m length of a popular section of the Dales Way runs between the village of Burnsall and Loup Scar. Take the opportunity to stop off at the two kissing gates along its length. At the end share wood-fired pizza at the lovely Riverbank café.

yorkshiredales.org.uk riverbankburnsall.com