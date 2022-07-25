How to make a 10% saving on Yorkshire Day

Tourism, shopping and cultural destinations across Yorkshire are advising holidaymakers to ditch the queues at airports and ports and to look to the county for their days out and holidays this summer, and there's an exciting offer for Yorkshire Day.

Barnsley, Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate, Ilkley, Scarborough, Sheffield and York use their local Town & City Gift Cards to showcase their offerings for residents and visitors alike. The gift cards can be used like a debit card with attractions, hotels, shops, leisure venues and more.

A 10% discount is being offered on each of the eight location based gift cards purchased on Yorkshire Day 2022, for card values of £10-£100. The card you purchase on this day does not need to be used on the day, so it could present you with a nice discount for a gift you can give to someone at a later date or use yourself at any time.

In Scarborough, Yorkshire Day celebrations will take place on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July in the town centre, including an artisan Yorkshire produce market, an exhibition of Yorkshire Artists, an appearance by the Town Crier and Scarborough Athletic Football Club, a Mad Hatters Tea Party with Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts, plus brass band, Morris dancers, face painting and children’s activities.

In York, people can experience attractions like York Dungeon, Jorvik Viking Centre, Yorkshire Museum, York Minster and York Theatre Royal, go for a wander on our famous Shambles to enjoy its quirky shops, have lunch or dinner, then settle into one of our hotels – all through the gift card.

Harrogate is in full bloom this summer with its Floral Summer of Celebration, a trail of seven floral installations in the town centre, each telling their own story of Harrogate’s heritage. The Yorkshire town will also be displaying bunting in celebration of Yorkshire Day.

People can visit Valley Gardens, 17 acres of Grade II listed parkland and gardens, treat themselves to a fat rascal, fondant fancy or Florentine at Bettys, or many other activities as there are almost 100 businesses to spend the Harrogate Gift Card.

In West Yorkshire, the City of Culture 2025 and the Sunday Times Best Place To Live 2022 are two of the places that showcase their offerings through their local gift cards, alongside the charming market town of Halifax.

Bradford, announced as City of Culture for 2025 in May, is preparing a programme of events for a 12 month celebration in the city, to include street art, exhibitions, music and live theatre. The Bradford Gift Card can be spent with almost 100 businesses in the city, including Bradford City Football Club, Bradford Ice Arena, the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford Cathedral and the Bradford Playhouse.

50 visitors will also be treated to a £10 Bradford Gift Card.on Yorkshire Day 2022 - Credit: Miconex

Bradford BID will be giving out white roses in Bradford city centre on Yorkshire Day, and 50 visitors will also be treated to a £10 Bradford Gift Card.

Ilkley was named as The Sunday Times Best Place To Live 2022 in April, the same year that the town launched its own gift card. The choice of retailers shows all that Ilkley has to offer, from places to visit like Ilkley Manor House, things to do like Clip ‘n Climb, places to eat and drink like Bettys Café Tea Rooms, independent bakeries, bars and delis, plus unique boutiques and shops.

In Halifax, the market town will be festooned in Yorkshire rose bunting to celebrate Yorkshire Day, with businesses decorating their windows for the day, competitions, and white roses handed out to visitors. The Halifax Gift Card can be spent with many businesses and venues in the town, like Eureka – the National Children’s Museum and Harveys, the Independent Department Store.

In South Yorkshire, the Barnsley Gift Card and the Sheffield City Centre Gift Card offer plenty of options for days out.

The Barnsley Gift Card can be spent with over 150 businesses in Barnsley including Experience Barnsley Museum & Discovery Centre, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Worsbrough Mill & Country Park.

Meanwhile, in Sheffield, a number of tourist friendly leisure venues and attractions are part of the Sheffield City Centre Gift Card, including the Weston Park Museum, the National Emergency Services Museum, the National Videogame Museum, Graves Gallery, the Showroom Cinema, the Lyceum Theatre and the Great Escape Game.

The 10% discount is available on a limited number of Barnsley, Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate, Ilkley, Scarborough, Sheffield and York Gift Cards, for physical cards purchased between 00:00 and 23:59 on 1st August 2022 at townandcitygiftcards.com/yorkshire. Full T&Cs are available online.