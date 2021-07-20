Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

5 great waterside picnics spots in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 6:26 PM July 20, 2021   
Picnic time on the beach 

Picnic time on the beach - Credit: gardentrading.co.uk

Let the sounds of babbling stream, rushing waterfall or splashing surf be the soundtrack of your outdoor feast, We've also added some walk suggestions from our archive to help you make a day of it.

Hardcastle Crags
At Hardcastle Crags, above Hebden Bridge, you can discover deep rocky ravines, tumbling streams, stepping stones, oak, beech and pine woods and picnic by stepping stones over the river. nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastle-crags 

READ MORE: Calder Valley Walk - Hebden Bridge and Hardcastle Crag

Hayburn Wyke
On the coast, venture to the lesser-known beach of Hayburn Wyke, Scarborough. A coastal path takes you to the beach and waterfalls on the way! While away the hours fossil-hunting and pebble-collecting. thebeachguide.co.uk/north-east-england/yorkshire/hayburn-wyke 

READ MORE: Yorkshire Coastal walk - Ravenscar and Hayburn Wyke

River Swale
At Richmond, the mighty River Swale, boasts dramatic waterfalls, medieval bridges and wildlife. There are picnic tables aplenty too. richmond.org 

READ MORE: Swaledale walk - Richmond and the River Swale

Redmire Falls
In Wensleydale it’s a relatively easy walk from the village of Redmire to the striking Redmire Falls which is a fine spot to unpack your picnic. myyorkshiredales.co.uk/water/waterfalls/redmire-force  

READ MORE: Yorkshire Dales walk - West Witton, Wensleydale

Sheep Wash
Near Osmotherley in North Yorkshire Sheep Wash is a popular place to picnic. There’s a babbling stream for paddling and welly-splashing any time of the year, though it does get busy on sunny days. northyorkmoors.org.uk 


READ MORE: 5 top picnic spots in York

READ MORE: 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

READ MORE: 7 top beaches in Yorkshire that you should visit

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Healthy vegetarian picnic with a delicious spread of fresh fruit and bakery products on green grass.

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a picnic hamper from Booths

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
Visit Isles of Scilly

Devon Life | Win

WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
A man wears jeans and a t-shirt with a deer head design on the front. Behind him is a mound of earth and digging tools.

Devon Life | Win

Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The beautiful beaches of Jersey

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

The Atlantic Hotel

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus