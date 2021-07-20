5 great waterside picnics spots in Yorkshire

Published: 6:26 PM July 20, 2021

Let the sounds of babbling stream, rushing waterfall or splashing surf be the soundtrack of your outdoor feast, We've also added some walk suggestions from our archive to help you make a day of it.

Hardcastle Crags

At Hardcastle Crags, above Hebden Bridge, you can discover deep rocky ravines, tumbling streams, stepping stones, oak, beech and pine woods and picnic by stepping stones over the river. nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastle-crags

Hayburn Wyke

On the coast, venture to the lesser-known beach of Hayburn Wyke, Scarborough. A coastal path takes you to the beach and waterfalls on the way! While away the hours fossil-hunting and pebble-collecting. thebeachguide.co.uk/north-east-england/yorkshire/hayburn-wyke

River Swale

At Richmond, the mighty River Swale, boasts dramatic waterfalls, medieval bridges and wildlife. There are picnic tables aplenty too. richmond.org

Redmire Falls

In Wensleydale it’s a relatively easy walk from the village of Redmire to the striking Redmire Falls which is a fine spot to unpack your picnic. myyorkshiredales.co.uk/water/waterfalls/redmire-force

Sheep Wash

Near Osmotherley in North Yorkshire Sheep Wash is a popular place to picnic. There’s a babbling stream for paddling and welly-splashing any time of the year, though it does get busy on sunny days. northyorkmoors.org.uk





