Published: 12:31 PM May 21, 2021

The Retreat Team have joined up with the Point at Polzeath to create a new glamping extravaganza for the summer.

It's about time to begin planning those summer holidays and this year the word on everybody's lips is staycation. Many people are looking inward to the UK's fantastic options rather than further afield. Now the team behind The Glastonbury Retreat and The Badminton Retreat have set their sights on the gorgeous countryside of Cornwall and are offering a brand new glamping experience that promises relaxation and fun.

The Safari Tents have all the things you'll need to kick back - Credit: JB Promotions

The Rock Retreat

From the 21st of June, guests will be able to stay in a glamourous pop-up Safari Tent with all the luxuries such as a comfy bed, sofa, and full electric. Each tent sleeps up to five people with partitions to form rooms for privacy. Each evening, you can all chill on your covered porch and keep warm by the fire pit. They also have luxury loos and pampering rooms to really make this an experience to remember.

Your summer staycation just got glamorous - Credit: JB Promotions

Nestled in the Point at Polzeath resort, guests can also make use of the facilities like the pool, gym, spa, and bar. The Retreat team also encourage people to explore the wealth of opportunities locally and really get to know Cornwall.

"Within close proximity of some of Cornwall’s finest beaches including Rock, Polzeath, Port Isaac, Port Quinn, and Daymer Bay, guests will also not be short of activities to enjoy. You can brush up on your surfing skills, explore the local area with the vast array of coastal walks, sample the local delicacies at one of the many waterfront restaurants, potter about on the water during a boat trip, or even take a tour around one of the local attractions such as the famous Sharp’s Brewery."

The Retreat glampsite bar and lounge area is the perfect way to wind down after a busy day - Credit: JB Promotions

What to bring

The Retreat team have also put together a handy checklist of a few things you may want to bring with you to make your glamping fun even more amazing:

Make sure you bring outdoor footwear – there is so much to explore in the local area

Your camera to capture those picture perfect moments

Swimming costume or trunks and make the most of the beautiful Cornwall beaches

A warm jumper to snuggle up in and watch the stars

Bookings are now open and you can find out all the details here. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more amazing shots to prep you for your summer.