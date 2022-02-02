5 romantic breaks in Surrey

Treat your loved one to a holiday to remember by whisking them away to these swoon-worthy hotels in Surrey



Indulge in breakfast in your room followed by a soak in the free-standing bath tub at Barnett Hill - Credit: Barnett Hill



1. For a suite with a hot tub large enough for two, head to Barnett Hill in Guildford. On arrival, you can unwind with a glass of Champagne and get ready for a romantic supper curated by head chef Joel Manchia whose special Valentine’s menu features delicious dishes for two to share. Top it all off with breakfast in bed followed by a winter's walk through the Surrey Hills before heading back to reality. Luxury superking rooms start from £180 B&B per night.

The details: Blackheath Ln, Wonersh, Guildford GU5 0RF. alexanderhotels.co.uk

The Richard Onslow in Cranleigh - Credit: The Richard Onslow

Rooms at The Richard Onslow are brimming with character - Credit: James Corbett

Tuck into delicious dishes at The Richard Onslow - Credit: Eames Photography

2. If a cosy pub getaway calls, The Richard Onslow in picturesque Cranleigh is something of a hidden gem. All 10 en-suite rooms are packed full of character – think feature fireplaces, beams and roll top baths – and you can bring your dog along for an extra £10, including a rasher of bacon or a sausage for their breakfast. One-night winter mini breaks include dinner in the pub, an overnight stay and breakfast for two. From £140.

The details: 113-117 High St, Cranleigh GU6 8AU. therichardonslow.co.uk



3. Gorse Hill in Woking is a popular spot for weddings and it’s easy to understand why. The Edwardian mansion, built in 1912, is set in 17 acres of tranquil countryside. Valentine's themed stays are available from 11-14 February 2022, from £199 per night. Push the boat out with a stay in a luxurious suite with a three-course dinner, a bottle of Champagne on ice, a homemade Valentine's treat, a box of chocolate truffles and breakfast, which costs from £304 per night.

The details: Hook Heath Rd, Woking GU22 0QF. gorsehillsurrey.com

Sunday lunch at Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Sim Canetty-Clarke

Explore the stunning grounds at Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel

The Master Suite at Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel

4. From the 17th century Italian gardens to the pillared library, Wotton House Country Estate Hotel in Dorking is brimming with charm. The Romantic Retreat package includes a bottle of Champagne in your room upon arrival, afternoon tea for two in your room on the second day of your stay and a £28 per person dinner allowance for 1877 Restaurant. From £150 per room per night during February 2022 (based on two sharing).

The details: Guildford Rd, Wotton, Dorking RH5 6HS. wottonhouse.co.uk

5. For a touch of quirky cool, check out Merry Harriers Inn & Llama Trekking Centre in Hambledon. From the Garden Rooms with views over the neighbouring paddock to the cosy Shepherd Huts complete with log burner and hot water bottles, it’s a wonderful place to snuggle up and enjoy each other’s company. Two-night Romantic Valentine's weekend stays for two (11-12 February 2022) from £390, including breakfast and a candlelit three-course dinner with a glass of sparkling wine.

The details: Hambledon Road, Godalming GU8 4DR. merryharriers.com