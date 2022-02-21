New driving route for UK South West road trips

Countisbury Hill in Lynmouth is one of the iconic drives on the South West 660 route. - Credit: Gary Holpin Photography

We’ve all heard of the classic driving journeys Route 66 or the Amalfi Coast Road…now the UK has its very own world class road trip: the South West 660.

Like South Africa’s Garden Route, California’s Highway One and Australia’s Great Ocean Road, adventurous drivers can tackle a brand new spectacular driving route around one of the world’s greatest coastlines.

The South West 660 is packed with secret beaches, hidden attractions and little-known views. - Credit: Gary Holpin Photography

The 660-mile route runs from Poole in Dorset around Devon and Cornwall to Watchet in Somerset. It can be done in one amazing motoring marathon holiday or split into short sections for short breaks. It includes some of Britain’s most acclaimed scenery, including two World Heritage Coastal Sites, with the vast majority of the roads within Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The South West 660 is set to become an ultimate bucket-list experience; with 12 expertly curated 50-mile routes, designed to encourage drivers to take their time and explore this beautiful corner of the UK.

Aimed at promoting off peak tourism, it is packed with secret beaches, hidden attractions and little-known views. Featuring smaller coastal roads, it’s the perfect way to discover quiet waterside hamlets, beach cafes and pubs with sea views that only locals know about.

The route has been designed to be as sustainable as possible and encourage low season tourism. - Credit: Gary Holpin Photography

Signing up to the South West 660 allows adventurous visitors to unlock specially curated routes and exclusive membership offers along the way. The UK’s largest motoring organisation, the AA, has already called it “a great initiative” and to top off the amazing drive, the scheme has already partnered with a variety of great places to stay, eat and drink; including the likes of The Pig Hotels, River Cottage and St Austell Brewery - giving you a real West Country flavour of the local hospitality.

The route has been designed to be as sustainable as possible and encourage low season tourism. Visitors are inspired to enjoy ‘slow travel’, with many of the 12 route sections devised to deflect traffic from busy trunk roads and congested resorts. The South West 660 is dedicated to supporting local suppliers and hospitality providers.

Mark Godfrey, Devon hotelier and joint founder of the South West 660, said: “We are extremely excited by the reaction to the South West 660 so far. Our aim is to promote the coastal attractions of the South West, inspiring people to discover the beauty of these four counties.

“Each of the 12 sections is around 50 miles long, allowing visitors to take their time and experience the diversity and splendour of our beautiful corner of the UK.

Adventurous drivers can tackle a brand new spectacular driving route around one of the world’s greatest coastlines. - Credit: Gary Holpin Photography

Mark, one of three Devon-based businessmen behind the scheme, says hoteliers, restaurateurs and attraction owners are particularly excited about the South West 660 as it promises a boost in visitor numbers at off-peak and shoulder season periods.

He added: “We believe our coastline down here should also be recognised as an iconic drive for all to enjoy.”

South West 660 is also committed to donating ten per cent of revenue to Hospitality Action, a charity pledged to help those with physical or mental health problems who work or have worked in the UK hospitality industry.