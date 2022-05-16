Quiz: How much do you know about Norfolk's royal connections?

Have a go at our Royal Norfolk quiz! - Credit: Archant

How much do you know about royal Norfolk connections?

What is Sandringham time? Does a cat called Royal Applause live in Sandringham's walled garden? When does the Queen open her Christmas presents?

Find out how much you know about the Queen and her family and their love for Norfolk with our quick quiz:

And for a full 70 question royal Norfolk quiz - look out for Norfolk magazine, and its Queen of quizzes with a question for every year of Her Majesty's reign.



