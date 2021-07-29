Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel

I do love to be beside the seaside!

Author Picture Icon

Carol Burns

Published: 12:19 PM July 29, 2021   
A young family relax by the beach in 1959

Down to the Beach (1959). Photographer Raymond C Lawson - Credit: On loan from Nicholas D Corde

You don't know what you had before you had to give it up for a pandemic lockdown - so this exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery celebrating the art of summer holiday couldn't come soon enough

We've probably all seen some: old photographs with young families enjoying a picnic, older couples relaxing on deck chairs or teenagers lounging with ice cream - the Great British holiday is a grand tradition and, thanks to a new exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery, it is a visual feast.

Curated by Val Williams and Karen Shepherdson, Seaside: Photographed is a touring exhibition organised by Turner Contemporary. 

Hayling Island A cool pink truck sits outside a snack bar in this photograph taken in 1986

Hayling Island A cool pink truck sits outside a snack bar (1986) - Credit: Anna Fox, courtesy James Hyman Gallery

A photograph dating to 1979 of Butlins holiday camp in Minehead, Somerset

Butlins, Minehead Somerset. Vibrant colours at the famous holiday centre taken in the summer of 1979 - Credit: Dafydd Jones

A group photograph of women and children on holiday

21st Century Types, Wo 2005 - Credit: Grace Lau

A group gather as a baby takes first steps

New Brighton, England, from The Last Resort (1983–85) - Credit: The Last Resort

Working behind a cafe counter in New Brighton, England in the early 1980s in Brighton

Giving it some attitude: a young woman work behind a cafe counter in Brighton - Credit: The Last Resort, 1983-85

A group of young people on a seaside pier

Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974 - Credit: © Vanley Burke

A group photograph of women and children on holiday

21st Century Types, Wo 2005 - Credit: Grace Lau


Cornwall Life
Cornwall

Don't Miss

Pickmere

Cheshire Life

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
The Glasshouse at the Grove in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
A fair ground ride where people sit in hanging chairs and whirl in a circle

Devon Life

15 festivals and shows happening this summer in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus