I do love to be beside the seaside!
Published: 12:19 PM July 29, 2021
- Credit: On loan from Nicholas D Corde
You don't know what you had before you had to give it up for a pandemic lockdown - so this exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery celebrating the art of summer holiday couldn't come soon enough
We've probably all seen some: old photographs with young families enjoying a picnic, older couples relaxing on deck chairs or teenagers lounging with ice cream - the Great British holiday is a grand tradition and, thanks to a new exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery, it is a visual feast.
Curated by Val Williams and Karen Shepherdson, Seaside: Photographed is a touring exhibition organised by Turner Contemporary.
