I do love to be beside the seaside!

Published: 12:19 PM July 29, 2021

Down to the Beach (1959). Photographer Raymond C Lawson - Credit: On loan from Nicholas D Corde

You don't know what you had before you had to give it up for a pandemic lockdown - so this exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery celebrating the art of summer holiday couldn't come soon enough

We've probably all seen some: old photographs with young families enjoying a picnic, older couples relaxing on deck chairs or teenagers lounging with ice cream - the Great British holiday is a grand tradition and, thanks to a new exhibition at Newlyn Art Gallery, it is a visual feast.

Curated by Val Williams and Karen Shepherdson, Seaside: Photographed is a touring exhibition organised by Turner Contemporary.

Hayling Island A cool pink truck sits outside a snack bar (1986) - Credit: Anna Fox, courtesy James Hyman Gallery

Butlins, Minehead Somerset. Vibrant colours at the famous holiday centre taken in the summer of 1979 - Credit: Dafydd Jones

21st Century Types, Wo 2005 - Credit: Grace Lau

New Brighton, England, from The Last Resort (1983–85) - Credit: The Last Resort

Giving it some attitude: a young woman work behind a cafe counter in Brighton - Credit: The Last Resort, 1983-85

Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974 - Credit: © Vanley Burke

21st Century Types, Wo 2005 - Credit: Grace Lau



