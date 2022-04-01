Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN a week’s holiday at the St. Mellion Estate

Author Picture Icon

Eve Smallman

Published: 10:03 AM April 1, 2022
Updated: 5:23 PM April 4, 2022
The whole family can enjoy this superb staycation

The whole family can enjoy this superb staycation - Credit: Andy Hiseman

If you’re longing for a stylish staycation, luckily you can be in with the chance of staying at a beautiful Cornish cottage…

Looking for a getaway that is cosy and relaxed, yet utterly gorgeous? Step into the charm of The Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate in Cornwall. Opened in April 2022 having recently undergone a £2 million refurbishment, it offers a range of one-bedroom with bunk bedroom, and two and three bedroom cottages, all beautifully nestled between the Championship golf courses. It’s the perfect space for a family holiday, golf break or romantic trip away. 

All the cottages have been finished to a high end, offering a wonderfully homely feel with a touch of luxury. Each property has private parking and a private terrace or balcony perfect for al fresco dining. Picturing yourself there already, glass in hand enjoying the views? Lucky for you, you can be in with the chance of doing just that.

Find out more about booking a holiday at the new Cottage Collection at St. Mellion Estate by contacting the Reservations Team on 01579 352001 or reservations@st-mellion.co.uk. st-mellion.co.uk

Competition opens April 20

