The (mini) Suite Life: A Luxury Cruise to Guernsey  

For a novel way of seeing the second largest Channel Island, splash out on a sumptuous stateroom on a luxury voyage with Princess Cruises that also takes in France and Spain

Normally, whenever I’m about to visit somewhere exotic or new, I read a guide book to learn all I can about my holiday destination.

But this time I’d already devoured the best-selling novel The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society set on the second largest Channel Island during World War II.

Lily James starred in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society film - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Made into a Hollywood film starring Lily James, Mary Ann Shaffer’s epistolary novel, which sold 7.5 million copies worldwide, tells the story of a book society that was hastily created as a cover for a group of islanders caught breaking curfew during the Nazi occupation of Guernsey.

Intriguing, romantic and shocking, the book is a work of fiction intertwining the story of the two central characters, glamorous London author Juliet Ashton (played by James in the movie) and Elizabeth McKenna (Jessica Brown Findlay) but it based on historical facts about the German invasion and occupation in June 1940 until liberation in May 1945.

St Peter Port could only be reached by tender from the ship - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now here I was, rattling along Guernsey’s narrow lanes and winding clifftop roads that encircle and criss-cross Guernsey in Twinkle, a 1954 bone-shaking bus, as part of a new tour with Princess Cruises.

The island is the first stop on our week-long cruise sailing out of Southampton and heading on to France and Spain on Sky Princess. And after arriving into St Peter Port by tender from the ship earlier that morning, we were herded onto Twinkle by ‘donkey’ - the nickname for a Guernsey native after the island’s traditional animal - Gill Girard.

‘France is just 28 miles away,’ Gill said, taking her place on the bus that took her to school as a child. ‘On a clear day you can see the coast of Normandy.’

Now, on our fascinating tour she tells us the history of the island - which was originally part of France but came under the British Crown when William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, invaded England in 1066, - and pointed out the lesser and well-known landmarks featured in the book.

‘There’s Calais Lane,’ she says, where the character Eben Ramsey lives, and where Elizabeth created the society on the spot to German soldiers, ‘and here’s the Little Chapel, probably the smallest church in the world, which is made out of shards of broken pottery and shells.’

We pass by Gypsy Lane, which leads to La Bouvee where the other society members Isola, Amelia and Dawsey live.

‘Now we’re at Jerbourrg Point on top of the cliffs where Elizabeth came in the novel to watch the German planes overhead and where she met her German lover,’ Gill says.

‘This is all Potato Peel Society country,’ she explains later as we stop to see St Martin’s Church where Elizabeth used to sunbathe on a table top grave.’

Staring at the scenes from the novel, words becoming solid brick and marble, it is as if we are being transported back in time and history to where the real residents of Guernsey, as well as the fictional Potato Peel Society members lived under Nazi rule.

If I squint my eyes, I half-imagine I will see Elizabeth, Dawsey, Isola, Amelia, Eben, Clovis and Will Thisbee – the inventor of potato peel pie - going about their war-time lives, saying goodbye to the terrified children being evacuated off the island to the UK (17,000 in total) or frying up potato peel for supper when there was nothing else to eat.

I’m joined by a dozen or so Americans, fans of Mary Ann Shaffer, and the novel, who, like me, desperate to see how the only part of England occupied during the war survived under Hitler’s ‘model’ occupation.

‘By June 1940 everyone knew the Germans were coming,’ Gill says. ‘There was just a day to get the children off the island. They had to take a sandwich and a gas mark to school and they were put on boats to the mainland.

‘My parents were taken on a very smelly cattle ship and, like the rest, were then put on trains going to Yorkshire, Lancashire and Scotland. A lot of the children had never left the island and they were separated from their families for five years. That’s a very long time.’

Just a week later, 15,000 German troops invaded, bringing 6,000 prisoners of war along to do all the hard work fortifying Guernsey. All over the tiny island – just nine miles long and three miles wide - we saw that legacy: watch towers, look outs and huge concrete bunkers, some hidden underground, all with walls a metre thick.

‘Hitler wanted the island to be a static battle ship,’ explains Gill, who helped the film crew scout locations for the popular adaption of the novel.

By now we’ve been exploring the island for hours and so we stop off at a café for a thick slice of Guernsey Gauche – pronounced gosh – a delicious cake slathered with rich Guernsey butter from the famous Guernsey cows.

The famous Guernsey cows - Credit: Getty

Then it’s back to St Peter Port to catch a tender to our luxurious ship. We are staying in a luxury mini suite on Sky Princess which is a generous 323sq ft, comes with a separate seating area, with a sofa bed, two flatscreen TVs and a full-size bathroom with a tub and rain shower.

We enjoyed a glass of champagne on arrival, and have been spoiled with the Ultimate Balcony Breakfast for two which could probably feed about eight.

Our home away from home, Sky Princess - Credit: Princess Cruises

‘This is the life,’ I think that evening as I put on a cocktail dress, ready for dinner in Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, one of the speciality restaurants on board.

We’d already sampled the manifique French menu at Bistro Sur La Mer, and later in the cruise we dine at award-winning Crown Grill steakhouse. They’re all lip-smackingly incredible (and are well worth the additional charge of $25 per person for Sabatini’s and $29 each for the other two), but we also love the buffet at World Fresh Market, Cielo and Soleil main dining rooms which are all included in the cruise fare.

The Ultimate Balcony Breakfast is more than enough for two - Credit: Princess Cruises

I’ve also been given the Princess Plus package, which includes Wi-Fi, tips and drinks meaning I can sip on cocktails, wines and bubbly virtually non-stop – though I don’t! I can easily carry a glass (or two!) back to my suite though as I’m wearing my Medallion, a high-tech device that opens my door, by sensing when I’m approaching, and can be used to navigate the ship, order room service – or snacks or a drink anywhere on the ship - find friends and family on board and Wi-Fi.

The sumptuous mini suite is the size of a junior hotel suite - Credit: Princess Cruises

I want to keep a clear head though as it’s the Queen’s funeral the following day and Princess has rearranged the cruise’s itinerary to ensure everyone can watch it onboard, meaning we arrived in Guernsey a day ahead of schedule.

The next day we were at sea and the state funeral is broadcast in the Princess Theatre, Vista Lounge, on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen on the top deck and into all of our cabins. I spot many passengers in black, and there’s a respectful quiet atmosphere throughout the ship.

We are sailing to La Rochelle in France next followed by stops at Bilbao and La Coruna in Spain where we have fun exploring the local cuisine, taking part in a cookery lesson after shopping at local markets and feasting on the traditional dishes we make.

But back on Sky Princess there’s never a dull moment on board. Along with a casino there are very tempting duty-free shops, an art gallery, fitness centre, the spa (which I can’t wait to try), medical centre (which I hope I don’t have to), myriad bars, lounges, cafes and the theatre where we watch Rock Opera featuring West-End star Ross Hunter perform to a packed audience.

Sea days are my favourite where we can relax having a hot stone massage in the Lotus Spa – named ‘best spa at sea’ by Wellness 365 – and, for $20, spend half the day in The Sanctuary – a luxury adults-only ‘club’ on the top deck. Along with eight private Cabanas ($110 for half a day), and a hot tub where we drink champagne – bubbly in the bubbles! - and drink in the sea views where dolphins play in the wake, there are serenity stewards on hand to give us Evian water and chilled face towels.

We giggle – and scream – as we gingerly make our way along The SeaWalk, an enclosed glass bottomed walkway that extends 28ft over the side of the ship on the top deck, with crystal clear views of the sea 129ft below. I know the glass is 28mm (1.1inch) thick, four times that of a car windscreen, but it’s still vertigo-inducing and, frankly, terrifying.

We calm down as we are given a glimpse into one of the two Sky Suites, with a wraparound balcony overlooking the Movies Under The Stars. As well as two bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, a spacious living room, fully-stocked bar and champagne on arrival, they come with a Suite Experience Manager to cater to their every wish, reserved theatre seating, complimentary access to the Enclave – the spa’s thermal suite with the hammam Turkish steam bath, a steam chamber, and heated, dry chamber, water beds, heated stone beds and hydro-therapy pool, which normally costs $49 for a day pass, and can choose which film to watch on the giant screen once every cruise.

Gliding through the Atlantic, we finally turn back for England. I don’t want this cruise to be over, and I certainly don’t want to leave my five-star home away from home. After all, I’ve been treated like royalty on Sky Princess. Luckily, I have my copy of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society with me to reread knowing that with every word I’ll be transported back to Guernsey and the suitest life on deck ever.

The Details:

A seven-day Spain & France roundtrip cruise from Southampton on 16 September 2023 on Sky Princess, calling at Guernsey, La Rochelle, Bilbao and La Coruna, before returning to Southampton, starts from £979 per person for an interior cabin, £1209 pp for a balcony cabin or £1409 pp for a mini suite. Princess.com.

The Princess Plus package – worth $95 a day – costs £40 per day per guest.