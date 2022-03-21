The Alan - a look at Manchester's newest hotel

The Alan Suite at The Alan - Credit: The Alan

A new design-led hotel, bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Manchester’s Princess Street.

The Alan is a unique 6-storey hotel, located near the city's China Town and main shopping thoroughfares of Market Street and King Street and just a short walk from both Piccadilly and Victoria railway stations, features 137 rooms, an open-plan kitchen, bar and pop-up event space.

The hotel’s rooms range from The Standard, generously sized yet intimate rooms featuring high ceilings and warm textures; The Midi, bigger spaces ideal for both work and play; The Master, larger rooms with lounging areas perfect for longer stays; and the showpiece Alan Suite - impressive corner suites offering unrivalled city views and an abundance of natural light throughout the day.

All rooms feature Emperor sized beds dressed in luxurious 200 thread count Egyptian cotton, 50” Samsung Smart TVs with Google Chromecast and pay-per-view movies, superfast Wi-Fi and Audio Pro Bluetooth speakers. The tech-forward hotel is also one of only four in the UK to offer Google Nest smart concierge in all its rooms, making guest comfort and convenience more seamless than ever. In the rooms, guests can enjoy locally roasted coffee from Ancoats Coffee Co, specially selected tea by Bohea Teas, rainfall showers with 100% organic Haeckel's natural skin care products and bathrobes and slippers on request.

The Alan is now open at 18 Princess St, Manchester M1 4LG.

thealanhotel.com

