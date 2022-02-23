Special offer on a luxury summer break in Jersey

Exclusive

Exclusive offer for website readers of Great British Life – for a luxurious holiday this summer at one of the finest hotels in the Channel Islands.

Great British Life is delighted to have teamed up with one of the finest hotels in the Channel Islands to bring you a fantastic offer to enjoy a luxurious holiday at this Small Luxury Hotel of the World.

With no restrictions now for travellers from Britain to the Channel Islands, there’s no better destination than the island of Jersey this year with its English heritage yet exotic French influence and flavours, and boasting the most sunshine hours in Britain! And with value flights on offer from regional airports including Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds-Bradford and Manchester, you can be there in just over an hour!

Atlantic Hotel and Ocean Restaurant, Jersey - Credit: Andy Le Gresley Photography

The Atlantic is owned by Patrick and Treena Burke and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Boasting four AA red stars and an impressive four AA rosettes for its Ocean Restaurant, the hotel is set in a unique position on the island’s west coast – commanding breath-taking views over the five-mile golden stretch of St Ouen’s Bay and the Jersey National Park – and its guests can enjoy some of the finest sunsets in the British Isles.

The Atlantic’s “Summer Sunsets” holiday package is priced from £950 per person per stay and allows you to enjoy the long lazy days of summer with this superb seven night break. Guests can choose to stay half-board and enjoy a three-course dinner in the award-winning Ocean Restaurant on each night, or, for a more flexible dining option, opt for the bed and breakfast package which includes one free dinner for two.

The Ocean Restaurant at the Atlantic Hotel, Jersey - Credit: Andy Le Gresley Photography Ltd

As an added bonus for readers of Great British Life, those on a seven night Summer Sunset half-board package will also receive a complimentary Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two during your stay. Those on the 7-night Bed and Breakfast option will receive a Picnic Hamper for Two for the day of your choice during your stay. Just book this package direct by telephoning our team on 01534 744101 or emailing reservations@theatlantichotel.com, quoting "Great British Life Offer” and we’ll do the rest! And, don’t forget, guests at The Atlantic also enjoy complimentary use of the Palm Club where the facilities include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, spa pool, mini-gym. Spa treatments will also be offered in our popular Spa Tent on the headland overlooking St Ouen’s Bay. Pure bliss!

Although a non-refundable deposit of one night’s accommodation is required to guarantee reservations, we promise to be flexible if you need to change your arrangements nearer the time as long as you can give us reasonable notice.

Fine dining at the Ocean Restaurant - Credit: Andy Le Gresley Photography

Pretty surroundings at the Atlantic Hotel - Credit: Andy Le Gresley Photography



