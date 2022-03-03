A look at the £2 million refurbishment of The Cottage In The Wood in Malvern

A view of the Malvern Hills from The Cottage in the Wood - Credit: The Cottage in the Wood

Malvern-based The Cottage in the Wood Malvern has completed a five-year, £2million refurbishment programme, resulting in the complete redesign of the entire hotel and restaurant.

Set high above Malvern in eight acres of woodland, and less than an hour drive from the western edge of the Cotswolds, the hotel offers bespoke bedrooms across the Main House, Beech Cottage and The Coach House, and the 2 AA Rosette 1919 restaurant, lounge bar and terrace offers all day dining and drinks - with a view.

A £105,000 brand new kitchen is the latest addition to the hotel's new look, allowing head chef Rob Mason and his team to create an ever-changing seasonal menu bursting with flavours in the 2AA+ Rosette 1919 restaurant, lounge bar and newly built 25-seat covered terrace.

The hotel's 32 bedrooms across three separate buildings have been individually designed with distinctive features and quirky art to reflect the hotel's elegance and history, with olive and sage interiors mirroring the hotel's peaceful surroundings and dramatic views. Free standing bathtubs, vintage pieces and king-sized beds are combined with natural Bramley toiletries, fresh cookies on arrival and vintage record players with an eclectic mix of vinyl records in selected rooms.

The Main House, which includes the restaurant, lounge bar, reception and hallway, honours the hotel's history and heritage with bold colours, attention grabbing murals and iconic works of art and the 1919 restaurant, with its sweeping views of the Severn Valley, has nature-themed wallpaper designed by Timorous Beasties to create much talked about feature walls.

Nick Davies, owner of The Cottage in the Wood Malvern, said: “When acquiring The Cottage in the Wood Malvern in 2015, we immediately began our refurbishment programme with one goal in mind - to create a space where guests want to return time and time again for good food, deep natural sleep and dramatic views. Despite the challenging time for the hospitality industry, we have continued to strive ahead with our development programme, and we are excited to welcome guests to the completed hotel in 2022.”

For more information, please visit www.cottageinthewood.co.uk or call 01684 588860

